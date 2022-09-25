New space for conservation and conversation unveiled at Forbes Public School

Forbes Public School is sharing Indigenous culture in a lot of new ways thanks to a number of grants, and the school community had the chance to experience them during this week's NAIDOC celebrations.
Students and staff celebrated NAIDOC week by wearing the colours of our First Nations people and listening to special guest speaker, Stevie Skene, who spoke about what the theme 'Get up! Stand up! Show up!' means to her before joining together for story time.
Parents and carers were welcomed by a 'Sea of Hearts' lining the pathway into the school, with student pledges of ways they could stand up and show up to improve the rights of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Community members joined students for a picnic lunch, open playground and a variety of activities that allowed students to engage with culture, Country and community.
At the community gathering in the afternoon, Hudson Gunn read an Acknowledgement to Country.
The SRC then read the pledge, written by Rosie Hurford, "On behalf of Forbes Public School. We make a promise to our First Nation People, both past and present, to look after this land and all the animals for emerging generations to come."
Students and community members gathered in the new Community Conservation Centre, which is on Lake Forbes and has a view of the new totem murals painted by Wiradjuri artist Scott 'Sauce' Towney.
Forbes Public School's Katie Stitt said these new murals were funded by Arts Out West and the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).
Sauce designed the school's animal totems in 2019: safe (platypus), respectful (magpie) and responsible (kangaroo).
The area is covered by a new shade sail in Indigenous colours, which was funded by Cowal Evolution Mining.
Yarning circle cushions in red, black and yellow as well as bench tops and microscopes have been funded by a second FRRR grant.
"The yarning circle will be utilized by different classes every Tuesday and Thursday morning.," Mrs Stitt said.
"Elders/storytellers will enter via the lake gate and tell a story during roll call. This is an opportunity to share sustainability practices, Culture and Dreamtime stories."
The conservation corner is also about sustainability, with hands-on activities to support our ecosystem, sustain biodiversity and foster life-long sustainability practices including a worm farm, compost, transplanting area, sink, bee box, recycled water, plastic recycling, bird sanctuary, native garden, yarning circle, and gate to Forbes Lake.
Raised veggie beds are to be moved to this area and - thanks to a generous donation from Central West Lachlan Landcare - filled with soil and edible plants and bush tucker.
"We hope to install a kitchen upstairs in the hall so Stephanie Alexander style lessons can be held in the outdoor classroom as well as cultural, art, science and environmental lessons," Mrs Stitt said.
"The gardens will be the responsibility of each class and will be managed by the soon to be established FPS Junior Landcare group, coordinated by Marg Applebee."
