Healing dots mural tells school's story

This beautiful work of art will soon take pride of place at Forbes Public School, but it's so much more than pleasing to the eye.
It is the school's own journey story created by Cheree Stokes, a First Nations artist, poet and storyteller, based on the stories and experiences of the school's staff.
Forbes Public School's Katie Stitt describes it as a powerful piece of art celebrating a flourishing school community: it's all based around a tree: with strong, grounded roots built by former principals, staff and students.
The branches symbolise flexibility - oh so necessary in the past few years - and leaves new growth and change.
Cheree says the journey story has been a real collaboration, from principal Ms Megan Staples through everyone on staff.
She received contributions from members of staff, words, images, reflections to incorporate into the artwork.
The hands represent all those who wrote about supporting and helping one another, there's an AFL player kicking goals, there's a table where everyone has a place, there are butterflies representing change and growth, and much much more.
"It's been really special," Cheree said.
"It's definitely been an honour to do this one. Getting into a school and understanding how cohesive they are."
It's visibly tactile and that's intentional: Cheree's hallmark is healing dots, meant to be touched by those who pass so brush your fingers over them.
"Even if somebody looks at it and doesn't think about what it means, if it makes them feel happy then that's important," Cheree added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.