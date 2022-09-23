Forbes Advocate
Industry seeks promotion and growth with Orange TAFE hosting Regional Welding Competition

EG
By Emily Gobourg
September 23 2022 - 2:00am
Apprentice welders from the Central West compete in regional contest.

Sparks were literally flying at the TAFE Orange campus this week, where 16 of the region's apprentice welders competed for top dog spots.

