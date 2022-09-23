Schools open doors, show special guests great things happening locally

Year 11 Hospitality provided a delicious lunch for our guests and allowed for additional guests. The entrée consisted of asparagus topped with a poached egg and Hollandaise sauce, which was followed by main of Cowra lamb loin filled with spinach and pine nuts, dauphinoise potatoes, charred broccolini and lamb sauce. The feedback from the guests was that it was the best meal they had in Forbes and the best food they had ever eaten in a school.