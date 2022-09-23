Schools open doors, show special guests great things happening locally

Forbes' public schools have had the opportunity to celebrate all that's great about them during a visit from Murat Dizdar, Deputy Secretary, School Performance, with the NSW Department of Education and a number of special guests.
Mr Dizdar was welcomed to our three local public schools, and had the chance to visit many classrooms and meet with students.
The visit began with a warm welcome and dinner at the Forbes Inn with middle leaders and Principals from local public schools.
A breakfast at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre provided an important opportunity for our Forbes Aboriginal Education Consultative Group to meet these special guests and acknowledge Wiradujuri country.
Mr Dizdar spent the day visiting each of the three schools, with each sharing some of their visit with us:
Mr Murat was greeted by our SRC leaders before viewing every classroom, sharing in delight of the wonderful student results, our teaching practice, the engagement of students and strong school culture of efficacy.
Educational journey, was the theme of Mr Dizdars visit, as he was presented with a 'Forbes Public School Travel Journal' to mark this occasion, filled with wonderful results, stories and extracts of each year group.
As he visited each classroom, teachers and students had the opportunity to share with him the everyday teaching and learning opportunities that take place, their classes and classroom practice, referring to the featured pages that reflect them and their students in his take away 'travel journal'.
Our school grounds, so green at the moment and framed by the lake, as well as the refurbishment of our classrooms, our new outdoor learning space- dubbed Conservation Corner and the cultural safety projects inclusive of our new PBL signs in Wiradjuri and totem murals were all things that staff and students took great pride in showing.
The official guests were greeted by our student leaders, Benjamin Barnard, Emily Gartner and Rachel Todd who led the school tour. Mr Barry Merritt, Aboriginal Education Officer discussed the significance of the school's updated mural and his passion for our students was evident in his talk.
We toured our school stopping in Advanced Maths where the use of a reflection tool was discussed as a means of ensuring that HSC revision was targeted and specific.
The Learning Centre was visited and the many dynamic projects that emanate from this space were explored. Year 7 Wood and Metal Work classes were in action and the students were able to discuss their hands on approach to learning.
Year 11 Biology were undertaking an experiment extracting starch from leaves and explained the processes they were undertaking. Year 12 HSC Major Works showcased the exceptional skills of our staff and students.
Year 11 Hospitality provided a delicious lunch for our guests and allowed for additional guests. The entrée consisted of asparagus topped with a poached egg and Hollandaise sauce, which was followed by main of Cowra lamb loin filled with spinach and pine nuts, dauphinoise potatoes, charred broccolini and lamb sauce. The feedback from the guests was that it was the best meal they had in Forbes and the best food they had ever eaten in a school.
This significant visit included seeing 3/4P and Miss Parker in the kitchen and garden, preparing and eating vegetable linguini with produce harvested from our very own garden.
The touring party then went to Miss McMillan in 1/2M who were studying Science and the life cycle and botany of troublesome weeds on our farms and properties. In 3/4F, Miss Fliedner led the demonstration of investigating decimal numbers less than 1 and placing them on number lines.
Our visitors then enjoyed time in our support unit with K-6J and Miss Jones who were preparing for Father's Day and finally our esteemed guests were astounded by the FNPS Wiradjuri choir performing no less then four songs in Wiradjuri Calare and English in an emotional performance at our Yarning circle.
The official party visiting all Forbes schools included: Murat Dizdar, Deputy Secretary School Performance; Dean White, Executive Director Rural South and West; David Lloyd, Director Educational Leadership, Cowra Network; Damien Dooley Human Resources Business Partner Department of Education; Evonne Webb Deputy Secretary Social Media Officer.
