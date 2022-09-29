What's on in Forbes this October long weekend and beyond

Saturday and Sunday
Lawn bowls at its best coming to the Forbes Sports and Recreation Club this weekend! The Ben Hall Pairs is a long-established tournament, and you can enjoy the competition and the hospitality of the club throughout the weekend.
Come and see the cars, bikes, boats, trucks, tractors and vintage machinery on display at South Circle Oval at this year's Forbes Motor Show. Gates open at 8am for registration, with the show open from 10am to 2pm. Entry is just $2 per adult and $1 per child, with all monies raised donated to CanAssist. There'll be a barbecue, food and drinks stalls, trade stalls, merchandise stand, V8 simulator and plenty to look at.
Monday, October 3
Eugowra Harness Racing Club returns with the Canola Cup and one of the community's biggest days out on the long weekend Monday. Come to the Eugowra Showground paceway to see harness racing at its best and enjoy entertainment for the whole family: don your finest for Fashions on the Field, and be part of the fun with bouncing pony rides, ladies and gents dash for cash, and free kids amusements. It all starts at midday on Monday. All amenities on course including TAB and bar.
Saturday, October 8
Come on down to Lions Park between 8am and 12.30pm to stock up on all your favourite market goods. There'll be home grown produce and plants, hens, cooking and preserves, books and vintage items, soaps and candles, jewellery and gifts. Book a site for a stall for $20, you must have your own insurance, phone 0413274735.
Saturday, October 8
The Forbes Spring Races return with racing, Fashions on the Field and more this October! Put this date in your diary and don't miss out on a great day trackside.
October 8-9
Bogan Gate is 125 years old and it's time to celebrate - come along to the village fair at Bogan Gate Golf Club. Huge working display of vintage machinery, Kids Zone, live music with Kent Eastwood, vintage car display from local clubs, market stalls and food vans. There's also special events planned across the weekend.
Saturday, October 15
Calling all Dancing Queens and Super Troupers - Trundle will once again welcome your Arrival to celebrate all things ABBA. Bjorn Again, the world's number one ABBA tribute band will once again headline the festival at Berryman Oval.
Saturday, October 22
This masters rugby league tournament takes place on the Ian Walsh Football Field and it's a cracker of a day. There's a whopping 18 teams locked in for this year's over 35s event, including Eugowra Olden Eagles, Canowindra Tired Tigers, Parkes Spaceman, Cargo Old Dogs, Trundle Bloomers and teams from as far afield as Tuggeranong. Great day with live entertainment on ground as well.
Saturday, October 29
The next generation of women's soccer stars will have a front row seat at a top level game when Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers meet in a pre-season Liberty A League game right here in Forbes. Tickets for the match are available for purchase online at https://bit.ly/3vxhzwX priced at $10 (adults), $5 (concession 6-18), and $25 (family, two adults and four children).
Saturday, October 29
Forbes Town and District Band presents A Major Concert featuring musicians from bands across the district in this special performance. It starts at 6pm at Forbes Town Hall, tickets are $10 at the door. BYO nibbles, no alcohol.
Saturday October 30
Forbes Evening Branch CWA is hosting a fashion parade and afternoon tea to celebrate 100 years of the Country Women's Association of NSW. It's on at Forbes Town Hall from 2pm to 5pm, book your seat for $15 through 123tix.com.au
