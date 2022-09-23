Wirrinya invites past, present community to 100th family picnic day

How are you at hopping in a gumboot? Reckon you're pretty quick at building a fire to boil a billy?
Dust off those skills, they'll come in handy at the 100th anniversary Wirrinya family picnic day.
This long-anticipated reunion weekend is here, with a full weekend of activities.
Tami Stewart says organisers are hoping anyone who has had anything to do with the wonderful little village of Wirrinya will return and join the fun.
On Saturday, September 24, they are organising a meet and greet at the Wirrinya ski dam from 11am.
There'll be a canteen and kayaking at the man-made dam they describe as "one of the most beautiful spots". There are toilets and power on site now.
From 2.30pm the old Wirrinya school building will be open with memories and memorabilia on display. Afternoon tea will be supplied.
On Saturday night, the reunion will move to the Wirrinya Shed and tennis courts.
Tickets for this night are $20 per adult (children under 18 free). There'll be live music with Greg Hush and fire buckets, dinner will be available but BYO drinks.
Attendees can book a seat on the bus to depart Town Hall at 5.30pm, or camp onsite (please note there are toilets but no showers or power).
Payment Wirrinya weekend BSB 112879 ACC 497698829
At 10am Sunday, September 25, the 100th anniversary Wirrinya Picnic Day begins, with the first race scheduled for 10.30am.
There will be running races for all ages, three legged races, the old egg and spoon races, sack races, as well as novelty events like billy boil, toss the coin, and the main attraction - the lolly drop.
There'll be a canteen, but please bring a chair and shade tent.
With Tami Stewart
Wirrinya was a thriving community village.
There was the Wirrinya Hall that officially opened with a fancy dress ball on the 11th August 1926.
The Hall was a very special place to everyone in the district. It was used for The Wirrinya Wags, 21st, Dances, Concerts, Bachelors and Spinsters Ball, Kitchen teas, Farewells, Card tournaments, Fancy dress dances. Before the Anglican Church was built services were held in the Hall and so much more.
The fancy dress dance for the children was always very popular. It was always a hard job for the judges to award the winners.
One year Del Coutts and Wendy Wilson went as two Swagmen. While the judging took place, they sat on the floor and pretended they were having something to eat out of an old rusty biscuit tin and some biscuits in it. They even had an old billy sitting on sticks with red cellophane paper under the sticks, it looked like it was on fire and the billy was boiling, they won first prize in their age group.
In the afternoon before every celebration in the Hall, several of the ladies went to sweep, dust and decorate. The ladies made cakes, slices, sandwiches, tarts and pies to be enjoyed at supper time.
There was always cricket and tennis competitions, there was even a Wirrinya football side.
There was Dents Shop that is still there today, but it's not a shop any more.
The Wirrinya Church was called All Souls. The Church still stands but has been sold. All the pews were donated by families of Wirrinya and West Wirrinya. The stained glass windows are now on show at the Forbes Anglican Church. Mrs Fuge always played the organ in the church.
The Wirrinya School was a provisional school in 1932 and became a public school in 1956. It closed in 1985.
There were two school buses. Wendy Sykes (Wilson) Drove one and picked up all the children on the East Side of the railway, Daphne Prior drove the other one and she picked up all the children on the west of the railway. Robert Stewart would slash the school and grounds every year.
The school at Wirrinya West was opened in 1947 and closed in 1954. There had to be 13 students attending every day to keep it open and keep a teacher. Most children were taken to school in a horse-drawn sulky.
May 24 every year was Empire Day, this was to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night (Also known as bonfire night). On the ground of Wirrinya West School they would built a large bonfire and have a cracker night.
Mr Wilfred Wilson would let the firecrackers when it was dark. It was legal in those days to buy fireworks and crackers from a shop in Forbes.
There was always a scarecrow put on top of the fire, it was meant to be Guy Fawkes. The children would sing this song many times that day: It's the 24th of May and if you don't give us a holiday, we will all run away.
The Wirrinya Silos. At Harvest time Daphne Prior and Sue Uphill worked at the silos every day. Their job was to measure all the moisture content in the grain. The silos still operate today.
Mr and Mrs Jim Dent owned and ran the General Store. It was the only place you could get fuel and groceries. It was also the telephone exchange. In those days we had "Party Lines", there were five or six people on one phone line. Mrs Daphne Prior and Alice Muffett were telephonists there.
It was also where the train dropped off and picked up all the mail. Daphne Prior took over the mail run from Clem Fordham and after Daphne. Jim Dent did it until he passed away. The mail was delivered three times a week (we still only get our mail three times a week today).
Wirrinya Ski Dam was built and opened in 1964. It was on Brian Toole's property. Everyone that was interested in using the dam were asked to donate 10 pounds to help pay for its construction.
The Wirrinya Dam is still a very social place for members and their families. We have 35 boat members and have fun days, camping, luncheons and cocktail nights.
Wirrinya Picnic Day has been going for 100 years now. Over the years it has seen many Presidents, Treasurers and secretaries along with plenty of community members help run this successful day.
There have always been age running races, jumping races, piggyback race, three-legged race and relay. The adults' wheelbarrow race, throw the rolling pin, guess the weight of the lamb and bull.
Chasing the roosters was the main event: there would be plenty of roosters let out of a cage and the small children would catch one and get to take it home. There was also novelty events: hammer the nail to the timber, how many lollies in the jar, 100 club, chocolate wheel, tug 'o' war.
So many families have come and gone but there are still a few of the original Wirrinya families in the district today, they are still farming and have passed it on to their children.
Wirrinya is still a quite social community with Active Farmers, mothers group, tennis, camp oven nights, Christmas Tree, Jellybean nights, water skiing, luncheons and lots more.
Organisers hope this coming reunion weekend will draw a large crowd back to the place it all started.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.