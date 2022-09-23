Debutantes raise $900 for Boys to the Bush

In August, some 100 family, friends and guests gathered to support 12 determined young people making their debut and supporting a cause they're passionate about.
The debutantes and their partners were Le'Keisha-lee Bowden and Angus Turner, Pippa Reid and Kye McDaniel, Bonnie Hession and Jack Jeffry, Cherylee Byrne and Jake Smith, Jessica Williams and Joe Morrison and Shiara Johansson-Howarth and Josh Barnard.
The group raised more than $900 for their chosen charity 'Forbes Boys to the Bush'.
'Boys to the Bush' is a not-for-profit, community-based charity that focuses on preventative and early intervention strategies for 'disengaged' young males.
It strives to engage with and improve outcomes for our communities' most vulnerable youth - and you can read more about their work here.
The debutantes and their partners celebrated with family and friends at the Forbes Inn Upstairs Function Centre.
Master of Ceremonies and event coordinator, Anita Morrison, made sure that everything ran smoothly for the evening.
Flowergirl, Kenzy Johansson, was gorgeous and escorted the debutantes and their partners to Mr Timothy West and Mrs Cassandra Tyack, representatives from 'Boys to the Bush'.
The presentation dance was choreographed by Miss Eliza Woods to 'Walk With Me' by GoldFord and it was a fresh, modern partner dance.
The group gave a polished performance to the delight of their families, friends and guests.
At the conclusion of the feature dances a delicious two-course meal was enjoyed by all attendees. Shirley Myers made and decorated the cake which was cut up for dessert at the conclusion of the official part of the evening.
This amazing group would like to thank everyone who have supported them through this experience, especially their families.
Acheson's Mitre 10 generously donated a Weber Q barbecue with stand for the event's raffle which was drawn on the night and the winner was Christopher Kelly.
