Debutantes raise $900 for Boys to the Bush

Updated September 23 2022 - 9:55am, first published 4:55am
These debutantes and their partners raised $900 for Boys to the Bush. Picture supplied

In August, some 100 family, friends and guests gathered to support 12 determined young people making their debut and supporting a cause they're passionate about.

