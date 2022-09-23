Dead heat in bonus meet after races transferred to Forbes

Several high profile metropolitan trainers were represented at the Forbes TAB meeting on Tuesday which been organised at very short notice by volunteers from the Forbes Jockey Club.
Leading Sydney trainer Bjorn Baker won with Elle Effess while in the same race a close second was Cash Me trained by the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace partnership, runaway winners of the Melbourne Premiership for the 2021/2022 season.
Due to a waterlogged track at Orange the meeting was officially transferred on Monday afternoon to Forbes, subject to a track inspection at 6am on race morning.
With a large number of meetings abandoned in NSW due to wet weather, Forbes Jockey Club staged the meeting for the overall good of the racing industry.
Five of the scheduled eight races were run before the meeting was postponed after some jockeys voiced concerns about a section of the track near the back turn.
In the opening race Dubbo trainer Michael Mulholland considered both his runners Wunambal and Gibbed a good winning chance but would not have envisaged the outcome.
Wunambal (Serg Lisnyy, $2.60) took the lead from Kallie before Gibbed (Jake Barrett, $2.35 favourite) came from last to draw level with the judge declaring a dead heat for first after studying the photo finish.
Nearly four lengths away third in the 1600 metres Class 2 Handicap was the Hawkesbury trained Amy Ekcels (Grant Buckley, $4.20).
The following race, the 1800 metres Benchmark 66 Handicap also featured a close finish when Alloway (Winona Costin, $3.70) trained at The Oaks south of Sydney by James Ponsonby, took the lead at the top of the straight and lasted for a three way photo decision from Careering Away (Anna Roper, $4.60) and Sorokin (Nick Heywood, $7).
Dubbo trainer Connie Greig continued a good season when Yorker (Anna Roper, $3.40 favourite) led for home and was a comfortable winner from Mighty Minnie (Ken Dunbar, $8.50) and Chilean Express (Damon Budler, $11) in the 1100 metres Country Boosted Maiden Plate.
The Bjorn Baker trained Elle Effess (Winona Costin, $4.20) reached the lead then held on for a close win in the 1400 metres Maiden Handicap from Cash Me (Tony Cavallo, $14) and Angry Liam (Grant Buckley, $4.80). Dubbo based apprentice Jake
Barrett backed up from a winning treble at Cobar on Sunday to win the 1300 metres Class 1 Handicap on the Paul Theobald, Bathurst trained Power Bank.
A recent winner at Gilgandra, Power Bank ($2.70) had a nice run behind the leaders before accounting for Private Cheetah (Winona Costin, $1.95 fav.) and Watermelon Wine (Zara Lewis, $31).
Forbes Jockey Club is now planning for the big Spring meeting on Saturday 8th October.
