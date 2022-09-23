Forbes Advocate

Dead heat in bonus meet after races transferred to Forbes

By Colin Hodges
Updated September 26 2022 - 7:31am, first published September 23 2022 - 10:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Race caller Colin Hodges with his eye on the action. File picture.

Several high profile metropolitan trainers were represented at the Forbes TAB meeting on Tuesday which been organised at very short notice by volunteers from the Forbes Jockey Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.