Forbes Advocate

St Laurence's students embrace Tournament of Minds challenge

By Mrs Eijkman
Updated October 10 2022 - 8:56am, first published September 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Laurence's students embraced a critical and creative thinking challenge as part of their own in-school Tournament of Minds Day this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.