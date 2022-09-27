St Laurence's students embrace Tournament of Minds challenge

St Laurence's students embraced a critical and creative thinking challenge as part of their own in-school Tournament of Minds Day this month.
Teacher Mrs Eijkman said the students were presented with a challenge called "Guest who".
They had to create a meeting/event where at least four different characters, from a variety of genres, would be in attendance.
The characters had to each bring a plate of food that revealed more about their personality.
Students works in groups of nine or 10 to solve the creative and critical thinking challenge across three hours.
They were marked on the creativity of their meeting or event, their costumes and props and the character development, Mrs Eijkman said.
"They had to create their own costumes and props from a box of simple craft objects and provide the judges with a script of their performance," she said.
"We had a wide variety of characters and events, clearly showcasing our students' great ability for critical and creative thinking.
"Throughout the day the students also competed in a spontaneous challenge where they were required to demonstrate their teamwork and creativity.
"It was a fantastic day, all students should be congratulated on their performances and fantastic teamwork."
