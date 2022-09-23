Forbes Advocate
Parkes records wettest August on record, shire's west and north-west cop drenching this past week

By Christine Little
Updated September 24 2022 - 12:25am, first published September 23 2022 - 10:00am
The NSW SES conducted four flood rescues and evacuated one family to safety after Trundle, Peak Hill and Tullamore, down towards Condobolin and surrounding areas, copped a drenching overnight Wednesday.

