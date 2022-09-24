A family's day trip to the zoo in Dubbo has turned to tragedy after the car they were driving in was swept up in floodwaters on Friday night, resulting in the death of a five-year-old boy.
The family of five was driving in a white Toyota Hilux along the McGrane Way from Dubbo back to Tullamore when, in the dark of night at around 8pm on September 23, they attempted to cross a creek they had navigated safely earlier that day.
However, the floodwater levels had since risen, and the ute was swept off the road.
The car landed in the creek bed adjacent to the road, and was immediately inundated with water.
The mother and father in the car were able to release two of the children from their harness seats in the car.
They then escaped the vehicle and managed to find a couple of trees in the creek, which they clung to.
Tragically, the third child, a five-year-old boy, was unable to be released from the car in time.
A couple of hours later, at around 10pm, another car was travelling the same road when it too was swept up in the flood water.
The two adults were able escape their vehicle and find dry land on the side of the creek, and it was then they heard the two parents' cries for help.
One of the adults attempted to enter the floodwater to save the family, while the other ran to find mobile reception to call for help. It was then emergency services were notified of the perilous situation unfolding near Tullamore.
Due to the fast-flowing nature of the floodwater, initial attempts to rescue the family clinging to trees were in vain.
Rural Fire Service volunteers, NSW Police and NSW Ambulance attended the scene at around 11pm on Friday night.
With the assistance of some Tullamore residents with boats, the family was able to be saved from the trees they'd clung to for three hours.
However, the third child still in the Hilux was not located.
NSW Police divers were brought in to help with the search and at 3pm on Saturday the young boy was found, still harnessed in his car seat in the Hilux.
The vehicle had been swept around 30 metres from the roadway along the creek.
The family is from Sydney but owns a property at Tullamore.
Speaking in Orange on Saturday evening, Central West Police District Inspector David Maher said the scene was a harrowing one, and the small community of Tullamore - around 90 kilometres north of Parkes and two hours from Orange - would be devastated.
"It's a terrible experience for the family," Inspector Maher said.
"They do have a large family and a lot of them have come out to the scene to assist police."
He said McGrane Way was closed between Narromine and Tullamore due to the extensive flooding in the region.
Floodwater in the area ranges from around 50 centimetres in depth to almost 2 metres.
Inspector Maher said NSW Police believe, at the time and location of the accident, the floodwater levels were around 1m.
"Tullamore is a close-knit community, small community ... this will have a major impact on them," he added.
