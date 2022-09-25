Forbes Advocate

Traditional game a feature of Forbes Community Wiradjuri celebration

September 25 2022 - 10:28am
Kids kicked a possum-skin footy and learned about the game of Marngrook in one of the features of this year's Forbes Community Wiradjuri celebrations.

Local News

