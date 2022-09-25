Traditional game a feature of Forbes Community Wiradjuri celebration

Kids kicked a possum-skin footy and learned about the game of Marngrook in one of the features of this year's Forbes Community Wiradjuri celebrations.
Hosted at Gaggin Oval with the support of Forbes AFL Club, the celebrations offered lots of free family activities on Saturday, from art to artefacts with Indigenous storyteller Larry Brandy.
Saturday's activities wrapped up days of Indigenous learning and sharing of culture in Forbes, with some of our local schools celebrating NAIDOC this week.
