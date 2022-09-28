Wirrinya celebrates centenary of family picnic day fun

One hundred years on, the appeal of the Wirrinya Family Picnic Day seems just as strong as ever.
Centenary celebrations were hosted at The Shed in the heart of the rural community on Sunday, with a new generation making memories as they collected ribbons for running races, tried to smash the Jaffa or get their billy boiling the fastest.
It continued a tradition that has been run successfully under many presidents, treasurers, secretaries with the support of plenty of community members.
Current committee member Tami Stewart says the day has always featured age running races, jumping races, piggyback race, three-legged race and relay.
The adults' wheelbarrow race, throw the rolling pin, guess the weight of the lamb and bull are just a few of the entertaining events that have been held over the decades.
Chasing the roosters was historically a main event: there would be plenty of roosters let out of a cage and the small children would catch one and get to take it home.
There were also novelty events: hammer the nail to the timber, how many lollies in the jar, 100 club, chocolate wheel, tug 'o' war.
The centenary was a wonderful reason to hold a reunion, which began on Saturday at the ski dam.
In the afternoon, community members past and present gathered to reminisce with an open day at the old school.
There were photos and memorabilia to spark plenty of stories amongst those who travelled 'home' for the occasion.
Ms Stewart shared some of the school's history: it was a provisional school in 1932 and became a public school in 1956. It closed in 1985.
There were two school buses. Wendy Sykes (Wilson) Drove one and picked up all the children on the East Side of the railway, Daphne Prior drove the other one and she picked up all the children on the west of the railway. Robert Stewart would slash the school and grounds every year.
The school at Wirrinya West was opened in 1947 and closed in 1954. There had to be 13 students attending every day to keep it open and keep a teacher. Most children were taken to school in a horse-drawn sulky.
May 24 every year was Empire Day, this was to celebrate Guy Fawkes Night (also known as bonfire night).
On the ground of Wirrinya West School they would built a large bonfire and have a cracker night.
From the school, the weekend's reunion moved on to The Shed on Saturday night where the was food and fire buckets, live music and lots of catching up to do.
