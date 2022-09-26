Chevrolets roll in to Forbes for 55th anniversary rally

This week is a real treat for our car enthusiasts with not one but two rallies in town, and the Forbes Motor Show coming up this Sunday.
The 55th anniversary Vintage and Veteran Chevrolet Association of Australia rally began Monday, following immediately on from the National Chevrolet Festival which was attracting plenty of attention over the weekend.
There are about 60 vehicles - about 120 visitors - in town with the anniversary rally for the week, with their Chevrolets spanning 1922 through to the 1980s.
President Steve Richardson says the rally came to Forbes in 1997 and delegates enjoyed themselves so much they promised they'd be back.
Twenty five years on, they're here and they've got a wonderful program of touring and events.
"It's always been in our mind that we were going to come back, it's a great place," Steve said.
He and association vice president John DeBrincat, who was a foundation member of the association, were busy welcoming rally delegates to Forbes at the Men's Shed on Monday.
They've shared their plans for the week with the Advocate so community members can see the cars in coming days.
Tuesday is display day with the cars to gather at South Circle Oval from 9am to 2pm. It's an opportunity for locals to wander amongst them and learn some of the terrific stories attached.
On Wednesday the drivers will breakfast at Lions Park before visiting some of our great local attractions including McFeeters, the museum, Aussie Biscuits and sculptures
Thursday you're likely to see the Chevs in Eugowra from 10am, enjoying morning tea with the option to explore the village's murals, before heading on to Gooloogong.
On Friday they'll travel to Parkes to explore the attractions, before donning their dancing shoes for a night of rock 'n' roll with Amitie at Club Forbes.
Saturday they plan to explore the sculpture trail and Utes in the Paddock.
Sunday of course is the Forbes Motor Show with rally delegates encouraged to visit.
The Beazley family, Rick, Rosina and Kyle, so love these rallies that they have driven all the way from Perth in their 1937 Chevrolet Master Deluxe Tourer.
It's a journey they've made in their vintage and veteran Chevrolets - they also have vehicles made in 1938 and 1955 - a number of times
The '37 motored pretty smoothly across the Nullabor, happy to travel about 90km/hr, not bad for a vehicle they picked up for $10!
"It didn't look like it does now," Rosina clarifies, "it had no floor, no roof, no seat."
But this car was a rarity, and well worth restoring.
The family understands it was purchased in 1937 by the local police officer in Menzies and one of only two of the model purchased in Western Australia.
They've researched and traced the vehicles and are pretty confident this is the only one still on the road.
"They only made about 20-odd of these," Rick said.
Max Boardman's Chevrolet is celebrating 'her' 100th birthday this rally, having been restored and cared for by a series of association members since being found in a shed in 1963.
"From front to rear, top to bottom, she has her original tin and original timber," Max said, pointing out the radiator and windscreen trim is done in nickel rather than the shinier chrome of the slightly newer vehicles.
He's had the 1922 beauty for decades, since his dad helped him purchase it, she's not only served his family faithfully but still runs "sweet".
Interestingly, while Max's dad Vic never drove this Chev he did ride along to rallies with Max and won 'best period costume' at the 1997 rally right here in Forbes.
Max reckons the 1922 beauty deserved a ride to Forbes so he brought her on the trailer from Sydney, but he's hoping for a week of smooth motoring around our local roads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.