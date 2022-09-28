Match a thriller as bowls Major Pairs campaign begins

Rain is in the headlines more these days than results for most sports and that includes lawn bowls where last week it was highlighted by results from three Major Pairs games.
It took 21 ends for lead Paul Baker and skip Scotty McKellar to hit the front for only the second time in the end which matters most, the last.
In a nail biter last Friday before a host of social bowlers they finished up 20-18 winners over John Kennedy and Laurie Crouch.
Their first lead was in the ninth, a 10-8 advantage which soon evaporated to 15-10 behind after 12 before it was 15-all after 15.
The last six ends were equal to championship play with John and Laurie leading 18-15 after 18.
That ended their scoring with Paul and Scotty scoring two singles for 18-17 before they ended with a three on the last for victory.
Viv Russell and Bert Bayley are rated amongst the favourites for the major title and showed reasons why with a 30-19 win over Phil Moran and Ron Thurlow.
They won the first three ends to lead 6-0 then 21-7 after 14.
To their credit Phil and Ron 'upped the ante' winning the next three ends 9-0 for 21-16 but a five on the next to Viv and Bert killed the chance of a major upset.
If confidence wins then there is nothing stopping Peter Besgrove and Shane 'Booza' Bolam from causing an upset or two after their weekend win over John Gorton and Cliff Nelson.
In a low scoring affair they won 18-14 due mainly to a fast finish after the score was 4-all after six ends then 12-10 to John and Cliff who extended this to 14-11 with four ends to play.
Longer the game went the better 'Bes ' and Booza played with a couple of ones, followed by a two then to finish with a three.
If earlier results are any indication upcoming matches in Major Pairs are sure to be worth watching as will games in the Major Singles when the draw is completed.
No bowls on Wednesday morning due to the weather while cards for Sunday morning went missing resulting in not much to report.
However, it can be said that 29 players were on hand to try their luck in good conditions for a 'morning roll'.
All we can comment from Sunday is that Bob McGinty got a 'raspberry' while resting touches were recorded by Terry Molloy and Peter Greenhalgh.
THURSDAY - Eighteen players Thursday on the green despite mixed weather conditions where in a game featured club's 'heavies' in Shayne Staines and Christian West winning 22-20 over 24 ends against Max Vincent and Lindsay Willding.
It was just as close after 12, 10-8.
In a game of triples Fred Vogelsang, Denny Byrnes and Paul Baker won 19-8 against Terry Molloy, John Cutler and Darryl Griffiths in 18 ends.
They looked good at 11-4 after nine.
Bob Grant and Lyall Strudwick had to pull out all stops to win 21-18 in 22 ends over Cherie Vincent and Al Phillips.
Their win came via a score of 13-0 in the last five ends.
Closest game for the day had Darryl Griffiths and Tony Bratton winning 20-19 in 26 ends over Allan Hilder and Peter Hocking.
Again, another close game all the way 9-11 after 13 then 14-all after 18.
First of all the best news possible.
Club president Peter Mackay is on the mend after his recent health issue and commented he cannot wait for the day when he will again challenge that little white kitty with some of the best deliveries and moves ever seen on a bowling green.
With the club involved in an ever increasing number of functions manager Geoff Nicholson is advertising for more bar staff. Can you help?
If knowing anyone looking for work of this nature contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Nominations still called for for Major Singles.
Who will be best in the club for season 2022?
Don't miss the Ben Hall Open Pairs for men and lady bowlers on October 1 and 2. A major event on the club's calender.
Also worth noting is the Can-Assist Day in memory of past popular locals Peter 'Cork' Corliss and John "Bule' Acheson set down for Sunday 16th.
Triples at $75 team, includes lunch, noms from 9.30am for a 10am start. Raffles etc, non bowlers welcome.
Another to keep in mind, the Don Drabsch Memorial for Saturday October 29.
Play will be 3-bowls pairs for prize-money of $4000, nomination $70 per team which includes lunch.
For more contact Scooter Andrews or the club.
Remember social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while recently many are using Friday afternoon for a social roll before catching up in the club for that end of week get-together.
Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match.
Book now on 6852 1499.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW.
For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
Ladies bowls is on Wednesday mornings, contact the club to find out more.
