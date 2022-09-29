Sun shines on golfers' ambrose weekend

By Short Putt
The Forbes golfers embraced a weekend of sunny Spring weather and took to the course in good numbers. The ground and green conditions were still challenging, but this ensured all players were determined to win.
On both days of the weekend the golfers played 4-person Ambrose Medley formats. This anomaly arose from re-scheduling of events due to the past weeks of water affected activity. Once again the 4th hole was unplayable due to the wide expanse of water, but the temporary hole on the practice fairway was still a challenge.
The Saturday event was the Annual 'Albie Callaghan' 4-Person Ambrose Medley. The field of 64 players included 11 Ladies and 53 men, making up 16 groups. The mix of players meant that most of the handicaps were quite similar, with only a couple of outliers.
The winning group of Reggie Murray, Kim Herbert, Jacob Bernardi and Alf Davies finished with 57 1/4 nett, from their scratch of 61. They birdied each of the par-5's, added another three birdies and managed a '2' on the temporary hole. They had the second lowest handicap and played good golf throughout.
The runners-up were Niel Duncan, Carolyn Duncan, Brianna Duncan and Neil McMillan who managed a nett 57 3/8, from their 64 scratch score. A bogey on the 1st hole was their only blemish, but offset by a run of birdies on holes 12, 13 and 14. Their highlight of the day was the eagle scored on the 6th hole.
The NTP's went to - 9th: Ladies - R Carroll, Men - N McMillan; 18th: Ladies - Nil, Men - S Kirkman, of whom only Neil's group converted for a '2'. Overall there were seven 2's scored with those being on the 3rd and 9th holes. The temporary hole had an additional five 2's, giving the impression of five 'eagles' against the 'par-4' on the card.
The 3rd Hole Super Pin went to Jake Hemming with a shot to 1.1 metres. This halved the distance from the previous name and was a shot that looked very impressive throughout.
The ball sweep went to 60 7/8 nett: N, C & B Duncan/N McMillan, Hemming/Toohey/Roylance/Sharpe, O'Connor/Duke/Mylecharane/Dukes, Hanrahan/Grierson/Mallon/H Callaghan.
The visitors include: Ray Beacroft (Wollongong) and R Nel. They both enjoyed the day and frivolity within their groups but did not snare any prizes.
There were a number of good shots that helped the team to score well. Here are a couple worthy of mention. Neil McMillan fired his 2nd shot to the 6th green to within two feet, thus ensuring a welcome 'eagle'. And Ann-Maree Gaffney gave her team a boost when she chipped in for a par on the 11th.
Les Little found it very difficult to help his team, claiming it was near impossible to get three good tee shots in one game. Jake LeBrocque swung his irons well after a recent lesson with Head Pro Adam, but his driving was not in sync. A number of times he only just crept past the Ladies tees, thus narrowly avoiding an automatic drinks shout.
Al Rees was extremely happy at the end of the day. He was re-united with his mobile phone when he got back to the 'Golfie', having left it there prior to the start of play. Not having it did affect his game.
On Sunday the Club staged a PGA 4-Person Ambrose Medley Scramble event, sponsored by Callaway and Golf Harvest. Numbers were initially looking low, but a late surge of entries on Friday and Saturday pushed the number of groups up to 20. Players came from around the Central West, from as far as Maitland and Griffith.
This is a serious event so play was undertaken with two teams on the same hole, thus able to score each other's cards. The winners of this event play in a Regional Qualifier at Duntryleague, hoping to then make it to the Championship Final at Sanctuary Cove. All entrants received six golf balls, and were vying for a prize list to third place.
The winners were Peter Amor, Andrew Bourke, Jack Elliott and Brendan Horner (Parkes) who finished with a nett score of 57 1/8. Starting on the 5th hole they had four birdies in four holes, finishing with nine birdies and one bogey to score 64 scratch. Tension mounted as it was left to the last two holes for Andrew Bourke to get his required drives completed.
In second place was a Forbes group comprising of Troy Howe, Peter and Randall Grayson and Steve Betland. They finished on 58 3/4 nett, having recorded seven birdies overall, but had a marginally lower handicap than the winners off their 65 scratch.
Third place also went to a Forbes group which included Jenny Fletcher, Debbie Tilley, David Sly and John Betland. Their nett score of 58 7/8 included six birdies but an unfortunate bogey on the 17th, leaving then with a scratch 67.
The 3rd Hole Super-pin went to Caleb Hanrahan, whose shot to 1.94 metres snuck inside Sally Crosby's shot of a tad over 2 metres. Fine shooting by both of them. There were no NTP's.
Jubilant shouts could be heard around the course as putts were sunk to record a good score. There were twelve 2's scored with the 3rd hole getting a peppering. But most opportunities for low scoring came on the par-4's and par-5's. The 6th was the easiest of the par-5's, while the 5th and the 12th shared honours for the easiest par-4's. The 15th yielded a number of birdies and one 'eagle', on the back of a Harry Callaghan drive.
Here is the news:
With some good weather the course will be in good order for the Individual Club Championships scheduled for play on the weekend of 8 and 9 Oct, and on the weekend of 15 and 16 Oct. It will be interesting to see who performs well as there has not been much opportunity of late to get some practice in.
Our 'Do It for Jarrod' Charity Day will be held on Sat 29 Oct. The comp then is a 4BBB Stableford Multiplier, sponsored by the Tuesday Golfers. All players will be asked to make a 'gold coin' donation, or more if you like. It would also be a good show if players wore something yellow on the day, reflecting the 'Leuk the Duck' tradition begun by Jarrod Lyle for this Charity day.
The FGA AGM for 2022 is scheduled for Tue 25 October. Notices will be sent out.
All members are encouraged to attend.
Head Pro Adam advises that he is organising Equipment Demo days for Mizuno and Titleist in November, with other companies to follow. Keep an eye out for the dates.
It is crystal ball time:
Sat 1 Oct has a Monthly Medal, sponsored by Forbes Concrete. Sunday has a Stableford Medley at home with the Bogan Gate Open also on. And Mon 3 Oct has a Stableford Medley.
Rain, if you can get onto the course is more common then good scores these days in veterans golf but still 11 die hard players gathered for a round last Thursday.
The fairways, as expected were wet with splashed of water in most areas while the greens are still on the improve after recent renovations.
Kath Jeffress was one of the three representatives from Parkes with the big hitter finding conditions to her liking scoring best with 42 points from Forbes senior committee member Niel Duncan, also in form recording 40 points.
A travel weary Geoff Drane received the EC award while nearest the pin winners were Ken Sanderson (F) in A grade and Kath Jeffress (P) in B grade.
While Forbes is recovering from the continued rain it was reported over the weekend the Parkes is holding up very well and will be open to welcome all 'twin town' vets over 18 holes on Thursday. Noms from 9.30am to tee off on call to the course.
Wet or dry it doesn't matter for the inform Ken Sanderson who last week was only a smidgen over par in winning the social 12 hole comp on Tuesday with 31 points.
The day's organiser Brian Clarke, always quick with a reply, said out of the 16 starters runners-up were with the comment, 'make it me and Steve (Edwards) back in form with something like 29 points'. Are you sure Brian?
Tuesday golf open to all, young and old, be at the Pro Shop from 9am and you will be made most welcome.
Not like the following, we hope.
While sitting at a table in the clubhouse after a game, Fred remarked to a fellow club member', I'm not going to play golf with Timmy Sloane any-more. He cheats.'
'Why do you say that?' asked his friend.
'Well, he found his lost ball two feet from the green', replied Fred indignantly.
'That's entirely possible', commented his friend.
'Not when I had his golf ball in my pocket', retorted Fred with finality.
By The Roving Reporter
Unfortunately the Ladies were unable to play last Wednesday 21st due to the rain tumbling down just before the start of play. However some Ladies did play on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th for the big Scramble Competition. All the results are in Short Putt's notes.
Sunday's weather was perfect and we have adapted to the 4th being out of play and everyone getting used to the mud.
Twenty teams of four players competed and the best of the girls playing in a combined team of Jenny Fletcher and Debbie Tilley came in third. Congratulations.
