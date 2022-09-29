Sun shines on golfers' ambrose weekend

Jubilant shouts could be heard around the course as putts were sunk to record a good score. There were twelve 2's scored with the 3rd hole getting a peppering. But most opportunities for low scoring came on the par-4's and par-5's. The 6th was the easiest of the par-5's, while the 5th and the 12th shared honours for the easiest par-4's. The 15th yielded a number of birdies and one 'eagle', on the back of a Harry Callaghan drive.