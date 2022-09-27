Great racing, great day of free family fun at Monday's 2022 Canola Cup

The Canola Cup returns Monday with a massive free family fun day out.
Eugowra Harness Racing Club is renowned for this meeting, not only Australia's richest maiden harness race but packed with fun for the family, and the hard-working committee is ready to deliver once again.
Entry is free this year, and there's a heap to keep the kids entertained: free jumping castle, free dodgem cars until 5pm, free face painting, Pooka's magical fun show and balloon sculptures, live music and more.
Fashions on the Field promises to be just as spectacular as ever, and all the novelty events will be back too, so there really is something for everyone.
Eugowra Harness Racing Club secretary Jodie Greenhalgh says the club is eager to welcome the community back after not being able to race for so long due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"We haven't raced for two years, so what better way to kick it off than with a big, free, family fun day, where the kids - and adults - can just have fun," she said.
The club was blown away by nominations for Sunday's heats which were conducted in stunning Spring weather, and race caller Michael Dumesny says the racing didn't disappoint.
Pas de Cheval, driven by Amanda Turnbull for father Steve, smashed the track record in the fourth Canola Cup heat and she was just one of three horses the Turnbulls qualified for Monday's main race.
Hot on her heels was local hope Better Than Lexy, for Lex Crosby, who blazed home across the final quarter in a searing 27.15 seconds to a second place that also broke the earlier track record.
Crosby's other chance, Lexy Can Bern, is first emergency for the Cup or will start in the Consolation.
Both are out of 2015 Harness Racing NSW three-year-old of the year Read About Lexy, and their aunt I'm With Lexy won the Cup herself in 2017, but Better Than Lexy has drawn barrier 12 and will need every bit of that pace - and luck - on Monday.
In the fourth heat Rogue I Am powered over the finish line at $14 to one for a win, delighting Young trainer Todd Day.
The scene is now set for a terrific finals day on the long weekend Monday, with the feature race the $30,000 Kriden Farms Canola Cup. There's also a $15,000 bonus cheque if the winner is Australian-bred.
"Going into the final, it will be a high-pressure race, but I do think the way the track played on Sunday you will have to be up on speed," Dumesny said.
"The Canola Cup is unique, there's nothing like it, to have a $30,000 race in this small town - it means so much to the town.
"It's up there with some of the best days in harness racing in Australia."
The day will also see the running of a series of special memorial races, the Don Tildsley memorial is an established feature, the Ken Sharpe memorial and the new John Greenhalgh memorial all in tribute to men who contributed to the life of harness racing in Eugowra.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.