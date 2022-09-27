Forbes Advocate

Great racing, great day of free family fun at Monday's 2022 Canola Cup

Updated September 28 2022 - 2:25am, first published September 27 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We haven't had this much fun since 2019! Michelle Meyers from Mudgee was a winner in 2019 and Fashions on the Field and a free family fun day return to Eugowra Showground paceway with Monday's Canola Cup. File photo.

The Canola Cup returns Monday with a massive free family fun day out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.