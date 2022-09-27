What a success the 2022 Trundle Bush Tucker Day turned out to be!
People flocked from near and far to the Trundle Showground on September 3 for the event, with many families taking the opportunity to camp there for the weekend.
Of course the crowd gathered around the stage for the evening's highlight, a live performance by award-winning country music star Troy Cassar-Daley.
Judges praised the quality of the food presented in the National Bush Cooking Competition, describing it as fantastic. They had a very challenging time selecting the winners.
Results:
Overall winner - Bush Bumble Beesting.
Junior - Murray Curry and Tucker Time Tea Cake.
Entree/Damper - Lusky Plum Duck and Damper Selection.
Main - Bibbs for Saucy Ribbs and Ruminate on a Plate.
Dessert - Rosella and Wattleseed Pavlova and Muntries, and Pear Crumble.
Encouragement - Cowabunga.
"After a few weeks of well earned rest, we would like to thank all our dedicated committee members, community groups and volunteers who helped bring Trundle Bush Tucker Day 2022 together," the organisers posted to their Facebook page.
"It may have been a small or large effort but it all contributed to the amazing day.
"Thanks to those who helped set up for days before the event, lend equipment or materials, worked on the gate, sold drink, meal or raffle tickets, cooked the barbecue, run activities and the Bush Tucker judges tent, moved bins, those who helped with the amazing team on Sunday's clean up and all the other jobs.
"What a great community we live in!"
Organisers also thanked the Trundle Show Ground Trust who ran the "amazing camp ground set up".
"We couldn't do it without you," they wrote.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
