The Western region will once again be well represented in an NRL Grand Final after the squads for Sunday's match were named on Tuesday afternoon.
A pair of Western products have been named in the Penrith Panthers side to take on the Paramatta Eels at Accor Stadium.
St Johns junior Isaah Yeo has been named to start at lock and co-captain the side along with Nathan Cleary while Forbes' Charlie Staines will remain in the team after Taylan May was ruled out with injury as the Panthers.
Staines has played 14 games during the season so far with the bulk of those being on the wing while some had the former Magpie coming off the bench.
It looks likely Staines will be on the right wing outside Cleary, Liam Martin and Stephen Crichton with Yeo controlling the middle of the field.
After being in the extended squad for both the 2020 and 2021 finals, Staines witness first hand what it took to win a grand final when the Panthers defeated South Sydney last year.
Speaking to NRL.com after Penrith's preliminary final win over Souths last week, Staines said he believes all of Forbes will be backing the Panthers in the decider.
"My family still live in Forbes but mum, my dad and my sister were all here to watch me tonight. They try and come down every weekend, it's a bit of a trek but they still like to get to every game here," he said.
"It's a four-hour drive and they used to drive me up every week to play SG Ball, so they've been doing the drive to Sydney for a few years now.
"I really appreciate everything they do. I can't really thank them enough."
Sunday's match is sold out as of Tuesday afternoon.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.