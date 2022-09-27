Forbes Advocate

Grand plans for future of sport in Forbes, time to have your say

Updated September 28 2022 - 12:53am, first published September 27 2022 - 6:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sporting fans and players, this is your chance to look at the long-term plans to improve Forbes sporting ovals and facilities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.