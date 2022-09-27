Grand plans for future of sport in Forbes, time to have your say

Sporting fans and players, this is your chance to look at the long-term plans to improve Forbes sporting ovals and facilities.
Forbes Shire Council has placed its Draft Sporting Field Masterplans on public exhibition for 28 days - through to October 17.
There are plans for future development of Botanical Gardens, Grinsted/South Circle, Halpins Flat/Gaggin Oval, Spooner Oval/Hughie Wilson and Stephan Field all now available to view on the Forbes Shire Council website.
Council also has scheduled drop in sessions at the Forbes Town Hall for:
Councillors have reviewed the long-awaited plans and gave them approval for public exhibition at their August meeting.
The council has already under taken consultation with the groups using each of the areas, including Forbes Rugby Union, Forbes and District Cricket, Forbes Rugby League, Forbes and District Soccer, Forbes Netball, Forbes Little Athletics, and users of the skate park precinct being Forbes AFL and Forbes Croquet, the report to the council meeting said.
"Suggestions made were for projects that could be delivered in the short and the long term, and some suggestions made at an operational level and were able to be implemented straight away for the group's involved," the report said.
The master plans will help the council prioritise its resources, and while many of the plans are long-term and dependent on gaining funding the masterplans will help support applications.
They will need to be subject to ongoing review, the report also explained.
Formalised parking areas and a new main entrance on Linda Street, are a feature of the draft masterplan for Spooner Oval.
There will be a new grandstand and changeroom complex, including canteen and public toilets, as well as play equipment with picnic tables nearby.
Hughie Wilson Oval next door will have a full-sized rugby league ground under the proposal, to ease training pressure on Spooner, and lighting to allow for training and games.
Addressing drainage is a key feature of the plans for Grinsted and South Circle Oval, along with renovating and upgrading the club house to provide improved change facilities.
The masterplan flags a main entrance on Camp Street to improve traffic flow, hard-stand car parking and lighting for both fields.
Halpins Flat will continue to cater for multiple sports including cricket, AFL, softball, croquet.
New soft cricket nets are proposed for Botanical Gardens, which soccer and Little Athletics also call home.
At Stephan Field, a new building to consolidate the netball canteen, clubhouse and storage, with the addition of storage for basketball, is on the draft plan.
There's space for a pump track and the potential to expand the skate park.
