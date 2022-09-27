Michelle Wetherell has now been recognised on a national level for her work on a parental leave program at CMOC-Northparkes Mines.
The outstanding achievements of women in mining across Australia and leading organisations in the industry were celebrated at the 2022 Women in Resources National Awards in Canberra on September 6.
Michelle, who is Northparkes Superintendent - human resources, training and organisational development, is one of three NSW finalists to win an award in the five categories announced.
She received the Gender Diversity Champion in Australian Resources Award for championing a range of diversity and inclusion programs aimed at addressing work-life balance for Northparkes employees.
"Michelle's award recognises her ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusivity in the workplace, and promotes CMOC-Northparkes as a leader in the mining industry," a spokesperson for Northparkes Mines said.
Casey Martin from Alkane Resources Tomingley Gold Operations received the Outstanding Australian Tradeswoman, Operator or Technician Award for her pioneering work encouraging more women to forge a career in mining.
While Emily Jacques from Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley Operations received the Women in Resources Technological Innovation Award for her innovative work developing the world's first application of Hydrofloat technology for the recovery of sulphides.
NSW Minerals Council CEO Stephen Galilee congratulated all winners and finalists for their accomplishments and recognition through the national awards.
"It's fantastic to see our NSW winners recognised for their remarkable achievements as women working in the NSW mining industry," he said.
"Whether it's through pioneering industry-leading technology or highlighting the diversity and career pathways available to women in the mining sector, these award winners are making an important and growing contribution to our industry.
"Congratulations must also go to all of our NSW finalists of this year's national awards, with their own contributions recognised at the NSW Women in Mining Awards earlier this year."
The Women in Resources National Awards, hosted by the Minerals Council of Australia, are the peak industry accolades for women in the resources industry.
