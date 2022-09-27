Forbes Advocate

Michelle Wetherell wins Women in Resources National Award

By Newsroom
Updated September 27 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michelle Wetherell was presented the Gender Diversity Champion in Australian Resources Award at the 2022 Women in Resources National Awards. Picture supplied

Michelle Wetherell has now been recognised on a national level for her work on a parental leave program at CMOC-Northparkes Mines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.