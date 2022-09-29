Forbes Advocate

Debutantes delight and raise $1800 for CanAssist Forbes

By Anita Morrison
September 29 2022 - 7:00pm
Debutantes and their partners Melissa Read and Elijah Reid, Jaide Robinson and Michael Casey, Brianna Horner-Skinner and Ethan Graham, Nerida-lee Hayne and CJ Herron, Haylee Sullivan and Aiden Miller, Jess Tudgey and Ethan Smith and Tiarna Clothier and Conor Howarth. Picture supplied.

After months of planning, fundraising and dance lessons seven gorgeous young ladies and their equally handsome partners impressed and delighted their invited guests.

