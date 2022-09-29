Debutantes delight and raise $1800 for CanAssist Forbes

After months of planning, fundraising and dance lessons seven gorgeous young ladies and their equally handsome partners impressed and delighted their invited guests.
The group, consisting of Melissa Read and Elijah Reid, Jaide Robinson and Michael Casey, Brianna Horner-Skinner and Ethan Graham, Nerida-lee Hayne and CJ Herron, Haylee Sullivan and Aiden Miller, Jess Tudgey and Ethan Smith and Tiarna Clothier and Conor Howarth, were presented to Mrs Peita Coote, Forbes High School Year 11 Advisor and Head Teacher.
The nervous duos performed their feature dance to "Parallel Lines" by Keith Urban which was choreographed by Miss Eliza Woods.
The young ladies looked spectacular in their exquisite gowns and the young gents wore smart single breasted blue suits, crisp white shirts and dusty pink accessories which matched the colour theme for the evening.
The tireless efforts of each and every one of the debutantes and their partners, cooking barbeques, selling raffle tickets and more were justified with a profit of over $1800 being raised from the event which will directly benefit Forbes CanAssist.
CanAssist, formerly known as The Cancer Patient Assistance Fund, was established in 1955 in response to concerns about country cancer patients accessing treatment in Sydney and the lack of suitably priced accommodation.
Forbes began the first country branch in NSW in 1956 and provided assistance in a number of ways including transport, home visits, housework and much more.
The country branches grew and became more organised and there are currently more than 50 branches in NSW.
Forbes CanAssist provides financial assistance to local cancer patients and their families for costs associated with the disease including travel, accommodation, medicines, treatment as well as household expenses due to loss of regular income.
CanAssist does not receive government assistance and relies heavily on the generosity of the Forbes community with fundraising activities and events.
Forbes CanAssist is well supported by members, volunteers and the community of Forbes as all money raised and donated is used to assist Forbes and district cancer patients.
The event raffle, drawn on the night, was well supported by local businesses who generously donated all five of the prizes.
First prize was a $300 gift voucher donated by Tim Woods at Outback soils was won by Abbey Bryant, Second prize a Garden Parcel donated by Bunnings Warehouse went to Keith Clarke.
Leisel White took out third prize, Flint Street Butchery Meat Tray, fourth prize a gift voucher to Forbes Central Butchery went to Ron Stace and Lauren Brown was very happy with the SupaCheap Auto gift card she won.
Event coordinator, Anita Morrison, commends the group on their efforts and congratulate the family and friends for the support shown to the debutantes and their partners.
