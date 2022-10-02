District's bands tune up for fundraiser concert at Town Hall

There's something a little bit special for lovers of music coming Forbes' way this month.
Forbes Town and District Band, in partnership with musicians from Parkes, Grenfell and Cowra town bands, is presenting a major concert in the Forbes Town Hall.
It's been birthed out of a special performance at the Forbes Eisteddfod earlier this year, where the bands came together.
They've planned this evening for October 29, and are asking community members to come along to the fundraiser concert and support the local band.
Each individual band will perform, and all four bands will join together to play pre-rehearsed musical selections at the concert.
A Major Concert, featuring musicians from bands across the district, is on at 6pm on Saturday October 29 at the Forbes Town Hall.
Community members can bring their own non alcoholic drinks (no alcohol, please) and nibbles and make up a table to join together to enjoy the big band feeling in our Town Hall.
Tickets are $10 - you can purchase at the door or make a booking by phoning 0402 093 785.
