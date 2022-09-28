Forbes Advocate

Start making, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival returns in December

Updated September 28 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:52am
Jenny Webb and Trish Greenhill with the incredible Forbes Medical Imaging tree display in 2017. File picture.

Get out the hot glue gun and get on your creativity, the members of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea announce with great delight that the annual Christmas Tree Festival is making a big return this December.

