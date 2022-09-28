Start making, Rotary Ipomoea's Christmas Tree Festival returns in December

Get out the hot glue gun and get on your creativity, the members of Forbes Rotary Ipomoea announce with great delight that the annual Christmas Tree Festival is making a big return this December.
They're inviting community groups, businesses, schools, individuals - all welcome! - to make and decorate a Christmas tree for exhibition at the 10th community festival.
Rotary Ipomoea's Sue-anne Nixon says the options are endless - and we know from previous events there are some incredibly inspired people in our community.
Your tree could reflect your organization, the festive season or have a Christmas message.
Entries can be large or small, and based around a commercially purchased tree or a painted tree branch. You may wish to complete a wall hanging, for example, a sewing group could decorate their tree with patch work decorations.
"A school or pre-school could choose classes to make paper decorations for a tree to reflect their school's recent projects or message for the people of Forbes at Christmas," Sue-ann says.
"A choir could decorate a tree with musical notes or carols.
"A sporting group could make lots of ball shapes in Christmas colours.
"Businesses may wish to decorate their entry with items related to their products. Last time a tractor dealership decorated their tree with tiny tractors!
"Church groups may like to add a nativity theme. Welders may wish to weld a tree together. Builders may like to nail up an entry!"
Trees can be made from natural or recycled materials, glued, welded or nailed. You can add lights, but don't need to.
Rotary Ipomoea does love to see your Christmas messages to the Forbes community on your entries.
Exhibits need to be delivered to Forbes Town Hall between 7am and 10am on Friday, December 2. It's $5 to enter with all proceeds supporting local Rotary Ipomoea projects.
The festival will be open December 2 to 4, with entry $5 for adults (free for primary school aged children). Again, all proceeds support Rotary Ipomoea projects.
Please R.S.V.P your intention to take part in the 10th Christmas tree festival by phoning or emailing the following Rotary Ipomoea members:
Sue-anne Nixon 6851 5197 or sueanne.nixon@hotmail.com; or
Phone Helen 0427201445.
They will be able to supply you with any further information, and answer any questions that you may have.
Rotary Ipomoea members meet on the first Tuesday of the month for a one-hour breakfast meeting. You can find out more about Rotary Ipomoea on Facebook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.