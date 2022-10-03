Forbes Advocate

Nature's geometry: Within-Without (Of Land and Spirit) unveiled

October 3 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Within - Without (Of Land and Spirit) is located on Marsden Road, 26km from Condobolin along the Lachlan Valley Way towards Forbes, NSW. Picture supplied

The latest sculpture to be unveiled along the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail uses interlinking geometric shapes to represent the patterns formed in nature, and the interconnection that exists between them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.