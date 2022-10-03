Nature's geometry: Within-Without (Of Land and Spirit) unveiled

The latest sculpture to be unveiled along the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail uses interlinking geometric shapes to represent the patterns formed in nature, and the interconnection that exists between them.
Within - Without (Of Land and Spirit) by Greg Johns, located on Marsden Road within the Lachlan Shire, speaks of nature's micro-macro links and the importance of respecting and protecting them.
"When links are broken, such as the extinction of particular flora or fauna, the whole system becomes vulnerable and can ultimately collapse," sculptor, Greg Johns said.
In collaboration with boilermaker Darryl McFarlane of Demill Engineering, Greg constructed the 3- tonne geometric piece using hundreds of solid 25mm mild steel units, each cut from solid steel plate.
The five-metre-high pod, formed from open hexagonal units, offers vastly different patterns when viewed from different angles.
"The public can see through the form to the surrounding landscape, and this connection to the surrounding landscape is important," Greg said.
"When you move around the sculpture, which continually changes visually, a negative figure suddenly appears from one angle. The intended implication of the organic pod form is of a protective spirit. A deep, profound guardianship of place as a priority is a message this sculpture hopefully conveys."
Forbes Arts Society Chairperson Trudy Mallick said the sculpture's connection to the landscape is complementary to the theme of environmental sustainability that spans across the trail.
"The illusionistic geometry encourages engagement, interaction and curiosity. Although made from steel, the sculpture somehow embodies the qualities of softness, flexibility and fluidity - which is in harmony to the natural environment."
Lachlan Shire Council Mayor, Cr John Medcalf OAM said, "art should inspire us, and Within - Without (Of Land and Spirit) certainly does that. Greg's work adds another dimension to the award-winning Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail and is a welcome addition to our region's cultural tourism offering."
The Forbes Cultural Centre development is part of the $7.2 million 'Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project' which is proudly funded by the NSW Government's Regional Growth - Environment and Tourism Fund, the Forbes Arts Society, Forbes Shire Council, Lachlan Shire Council and Evolution Mining.
Duty MLC Sam Farraway said the unveiling of the new sculpture on the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail would provide onlookers with a unique experience, while adding to the region's growing reputation as an arts and cultural destination.
"The 'Within - Without (Of Land and Spirit)' sculpture is a fantastic addition to the trail, providing visitors with a unique experience and a powerful and timely message. I urge locals and visitors alike to take a stroll along the trail to see this new addition for themselves," Mr Farraway said.
The 'Boosting the Lachlan Valley Economy Art Project' aims to foster visual arts throughout the Forbes Shire, grow the visitor economy and promote the Lachlan Valley region as a premier tourism destination. The project also includes the Gum Swamp redevelopment and extension of the Sculpture Down the Lachlan trail.
For more information about the project and to view the proposed plans, visit www.forbesartssociety.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.