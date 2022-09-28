Get comfortable being uncomfortable.
At the end of every day, the incredible Nedd Brockmann signs off an Instagram post - from somewhere in the middle of Australia - with the four words above.
And, right now, you'd go a long way to find someone doing it as tough as Nedd.
The 23-year-old tradie from Forbes, as he highlighted in one of those posts which are quickly garnering an incredible following, including names like Hamish Blake, Jimmy Barnes and Scott Cam, is fighting off immense sleep deprivation, severe tenosynovitis in his shins, Achilles tendinitis, pussed up blisters, patella femoral pain, his hip flexors are shot and his biceps can't straighten because they've been in the flexed position for outrageously long periods of time.
The word 'uncomfortable' doesn't seem uncomfortable enough.
Oh, and he's also got maggots growing in his toes, too.
That - maybe maggots living in his toes aside - is what Nedd has signed up for though, having set himself the goal of running 4000 kilometres from Cottesloe Beach to Bondi Beach in 40 days, a run that would be a world record.
For us ... it's just like Nedd's going for another run today. But there's no one else on earth who's doing what he's doing.- Logan Brockmann on his brother Nedd's run across Australia
That's 100kms per day, from Perth to Sydney, essentially.
Right now, he's 28 days into that challenge and he's just run through a town called Kimba in South Australia - the home of the Big Galah.
There would be some who would see the Big Galah as a metaphor for someone silly enough to even contemplate running from one side of Australia to the other, let alone do it at the pace Nedd has set himself to do it in.
But one of those people isn't his brother Logan. The oldest of the Brockmann boys knows only one way to describe Nedd.
"Stubborn," Logan laughs.
"He's always been competitive. We've all got that never-say-never attitude. Mum and dad pushed us in the right direction and told us to give everything a go. Nedd's balls to the wall, he'll go for it.
"Nedd will get to Bondi. He'll get there, if he has to crawl, he'll crawl."
Logan has just returned to Orange from a three-day stint as part of Nedd's support team on this record run attempt.
The whole Brockmann clan - dad Ian, mum Kylie, Logan and sister Mable - was there over the weekend, joining Nedd's partner Jemma, a physio and a photograher and videographer, all three on deck to document what is an outrageous feat.
Logan says his brother is doing as well as you'd expect for someone who's run about 2600km in the last 28 days.
"The mental fortitude is phenomenal. I've never seen anything like it," Logan said.
"He's pretty well getting up every day, running two marathons in a row, and then another half (marathon). It's honestly ... I'm lost on how big it is.
"For us ... it's just like 'oh, Nedd's going for another run today', but there's no one else on earth who's doing what he's doing."
Nedd's raised over $300,000 so far on the run, which is well on the way to his goal of $1 million. The money raised will go to the 'We Are Mobilise' charity, which is designed to help those experiencing homelessness by facilitating connection for change across Australia.
A premiership winner with the Forbes Platypi and a former Kinross Wolaroi student, Nedd's run won't bring him back home through the Central West.
Once he crosses the South Australia-New South Wales border, he'll venture through the Riverina and hit Wagga Wagga and head towards the coast from there.
And the maggots will be with him and his toes for the entire journey.
"I'd say there will be a video of them at some stage," Logan laughed.
"One of his toe nails has been ripped off. He's lucky enough to have a couple of maggots in there, as funny as it sounds, to fight off the infection ... it's gross."
Anyone interested in following along with Nedd's progress can head to neddsrecordrun.com
