An Australian Business's Guide To Opening A USD Account

Australia allows you to have a foreign currency account. This account is quite similar to your everyday account, the only difference being this one holds US dollars. Picture supplied

As a business, your goods can easily attract a customer base outside Australia and in America. This is cause for celebration and not time to woe over the current high exchange rates in the banks. Also, if you travel a lot for business to America, you need to have a USD account.

Luckily, Australia allows you to have a foreign currency account. This account is quite similar to your everyday account, the only difference being this one holds US dollars. As a business, you can have a local account that holds foreign currency and easily control it.

Therefore, to open a US dollar account for your business, the following is a guide on how you can go about it.

Can You Have A USD Bank Account In Australia?

Today, you can have a US dollar account in Australia without a signup fee or monthly account charges. As a business, all you need to do is hold a local bank account first. If you currently don't have one, you should create it in one of the prominent Aussie banks. With the proper documentation, you can have your bank account running in a few hours.

Why you need a USD account

Your business transactions and operations don't have to be geographically limited, and when you cross borders, it shouldn't affect your profit margin. Hence, you may need a USD account for the following reasons:

If you want to receive direct USD payments

To make payments in USD

To reduce the cost of conversion rates

For easy payment of travel expenses by company employees

It saves you time and money

A USD account is a great benefit and investment for your business.

Benefits of a USD account

Opening a USD account for your business comes with a lot of benefits that include the following:

The business saves exchange rate money

You can easily get paid in USD

The account is simple to use and manage for everyday transactions

You can pay your clients in USD

USD isn't easily affected by inflation

How does the account work?

A foreign account functions just like your normal business account. First, you need to register with your local bank. Here, you should select the business details and the currency you wish to operate in.

Afterwards, the bank tells you when your account should be ready then you can begin transacting.



For the transactions, you need to fill in the details of who you're paying, or you can give them your bank account details so they can transfer your money.



The final part is the payment, where the bank will accept your request to move money in or out of your foreign account. For the transfer, you can make arrangements physically, online, or over the phone.

Banks you can join

Most Australian banks offer foreign currency accounts, especially USD ones. The big three Aussie banks, Citibank, HSBC and the Bank of Queensland, offer such accounts. For some of these banks, you can apply at their branches, while others will refer you to their corporate or business banking departments.

When choosing the banks to host your account, compare the USD account features and fee rates of various banks. The following are the fees that you should consider:

ATM Fees: The USD account you open probably comes with a debit card. Confirm any withdrawal fees that come with it.

Account keeping: Banks charge an annual or monthly fee for your account management. Look at these rates and pick favourable pricing.

Incoming payment: Some banks will charge you for payments to your account. Hence during your evaluation of a bank, pick the one which has low incoming fee rates or none at all.

Currency conversion rates: You must consider the cost of converting your AUD to USD. These charges vary according to the bank; some charge a percentage of your transaction, while others go with the standard conversion rates.

Outgoing payment fee: Banks charge you for every payment you make using your account. Choose the bank with low rates or that with limited free withdrawals for each month.

The other key features you should look out for in the bank you choose include:

Ensures transparency in exchange rates

The bank's USD account details, like the routing number, have low rates and no fees for the domestic transfer

Provides support for other currencies apart from AUD and USD

Makes transfer services available for both business and personal customers

Allows for debit card links

Enables access to mobile applications or online accounts

Conclusion