An Australian Business's Guide To Opening A USD Account

This is branded content.
As a business, your goods can easily attract a customer base outside Australia and in America. This is cause for celebration and not time to woe over the current high exchange rates in the banks. Also, if you travel a lot for business to America, you need to have a USD account.
Luckily, Australia allows you to have a foreign currency account. This account is quite similar to your everyday account, the only difference being this one holds US dollars. As a business, you can have a local account that holds foreign currency and easily control it.
Therefore, to open a US dollar account for your business, the following is a guide on how you can go about it.
Can You Have A USD Bank Account In Australia?
Today, you can have a US dollar account in Australia without a signup fee or monthly account charges. As a business, all you need to do is hold a local bank account first. If you currently don't have one, you should create it in one of the prominent Aussie banks. With the proper documentation, you can have your bank account running in a few hours.
Why you need a USD account
Your business transactions and operations don't have to be geographically limited, and when you cross borders, it shouldn't affect your profit margin. Hence, you may need a USD account for the following reasons:
A USD account is a great benefit and investment for your business.
Benefits of a USD account
Opening a USD account for your business comes with a lot of benefits that include the following:
How does the account work?
A foreign account functions just like your normal business account. First, you need to register with your local bank. Here, you should select the business details and the currency you wish to operate in.
Afterwards, the bank tells you when your account should be ready then you can begin transacting.
For the transactions, you need to fill in the details of who you're paying, or you can give them your bank account details so they can transfer your money.
The final part is the payment, where the bank will accept your request to move money in or out of your foreign account. For the transfer, you can make arrangements physically, online, or over the phone.
Banks you can join
Most Australian banks offer foreign currency accounts, especially USD ones. The big three Aussie banks, Citibank, HSBC and the Bank of Queensland, offer such accounts. For some of these banks, you can apply at their branches, while others will refer you to their corporate or business banking departments.
When choosing the banks to host your account, compare the USD account features and fee rates of various banks. The following are the fees that you should consider:
The other key features you should look out for in the bank you choose include:
Conclusion
Your business will benefit from having a USD account. The account makes transactions easier for customers who need to pay in USD, and the business can save a ton of money from the low exchange rates. Hence, if your business needs to open an account, don't hesitate.