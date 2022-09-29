'Huge' nominations for Eugowra's 2022 Carnival of Cups

Again, the Eugowra Harness Racing Club has received huge nominations for this Monday's Canola Cup Final day.
Club Secretary Jodie Greenhalgh said her committee was humbled by the support given by owners and trainers who have rallied behind the Club that has experienced a lean trot through the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the cancellation of the past two annual Cup days.
"We are now praying for good weather," said Jodie.
"Our Club have got so much planned both on the track and for patrons to enjoy between races."
"We are catering for both young and old who will be in for many treats which has become traditional for our loyal patrons who turn up every year."
The Kriden Farms Canola Cup field is this year made up of all three year old pacers with Bathurst trainer, Steve Turnbull qualifying three fillies for the final after he had a memorable day out last Sunday.
His daughter Amanda will drive her own colt Racing Time in the final which will be hard to beat after drawing gate three.
And it is likely that the $10,000 bonus being provided by Kriden Farms should the winner be Australian bred will be won as nine of the ten runners are colonial bred.
Only Goulburn trained pacer Blazing Banner is New Zealand bred and he will have it all to do from his back line draw.
A strong field has been attracted to the Don Tildsley Memorial which is the fast class event on the program and again, the Turnbull family appear set to dominate with five of the ten runners.
In fact, the entire meeting is filled with horses trained by Steve Turnbull and his family and also by the prominent Bernie Hewitt stable.
