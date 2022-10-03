Inspired Red Bend graduate leads by example in her field

Inspired, now inspiring others.
Alicia Stevenson has always been passionate about learning, and as a teacher she's leading by example.
The Red Bend Catholic College graduate has achieved, and recently been presented with, her Highly Accomplished teacher accreditation.
Alicia, daughter of Geoff and Margaret Green, was one of 85 teachers in the State to receive the national accreditation - and the only one from rural NSW at the presentation.
Alicia began her teaching career in Orange and her dedication was recognised early with the Teacher Excellence Award in 2009.
She relocated when she married Scott, a farmer, and worked a stint in the Department of Education's regional office before realising the classroom was really where she wanted to be.
"I was doing a lot of research, it was really interesting but I really missed the face to face," she said.
That stems back to Red Bend Catholic College, where the encouragement and engagement of one of her own senior teachers made her realise she'd love to do that for others.
Alicia has been at Wellington High School since 2010 and remains every bit as passionate about both teaching young people and continuing to learn herself.
"Learning never stops," Alicia says, and it's particularly watching her students grow in their confidence to learn and achieve that keeps her in the classroom.
The excitement on students' faces when they make connections on something they've been struggling with makes it all worthwhile.
"That 'a ha' moment is so rewarding," she said.
HALT stands for Highly Accredited and Lead Teacher and it is a voluntary national accreditation that took about a year to attain.
Alicia explains that it assesses teachers across seven standards, starting with knowing their students and how they learn as well as knowing their content. It goes beyond that to critical thinking, assessment and community.
It requires Alicia not only to impact her students for good, but also her colleagues and their students, documenting that over time and gathering references. An independent observer then had to watch her classes for a day.
"The process is quite rigorous," Alicia said.
It's something she completed pretty much in isolation as a rural teacher, while also raising her young family: she now has three little girls.
At the Highly Accredited and Lead Teacher (HALT) presentation with Education Minister Sarah Mitchell, Alicia found all the other recipients were from metropolitan and coastal NSW, so now she is setting up a network to support other teachers through the process.
"I've been approached to start a hub out here as well, supporting other teachers through that and mentoring others," she said.
"I am a fighter for rural NSW, I believe you can get a good education out here and I don't want my students to be disadvantaged."
She knows first hand just how important inspiration is.
"The reason I became a teacher was I had a fantastic teacher at Red Bend," she said.
Alicia had thought teaching wasn't for her after doing her Year 10 work experience in a primary school, but her Year 11 and 12 Food Technology teacher turned that all around.
"It wasn't just about the curriculum, she would also say 'how's your day?' It was the whole package," she said.
Alicia's still passionate about health and nutrition, and now loves teaching Food Technology at Wellington.
Her students have achieved Band 5 and Band 6 results, they have gone on to work in many different fields, and both their accomplishments and their feedback are so incredibly special.
"Just the other day a student I must have had 10 years ago tagged me in a 'best teacher ever' picture," Alicia says.
With another generation of Year 12 students about to embark on their HSC, Alicia acknowledges it's not easy to decide to go into high school teaching from school, to think of going back into the classroom after just a few years, but she wouldn't do anything else.
If she had one piece of advice for others considering teaching, it would be to go to a university that offers practical work placement early.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.