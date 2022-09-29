It's back: Forbes Motor Show is coming to South Circle Oval Sunday

Start your engines, the Forbes Motor Show returns this Sunday.
That means it's time to give your project vehicle that final polish and bring those cars, motorbikes and trucks on down to South Circle Oval to be part of it.
Jill Kay from the organising committee says Show registrations open at 8am and there are some 30 categories of prizes across cars, motorbikes and trucks.
Those include the prized Best Club Display as well as the Best Holden; Best Ford; Best Ute and Best Modified.
There is also a prize for Best Unfinished Project, so don't leave those at home!
Jill says there have been quite a few early registrations for the Show, but a lot happens on the day.
There's not as much extra entertainment this year with the show making its return after a lengthy break, but there will be food stalls for something to eat, car merchandise and memorabilia stalls.
Of course the main attraction is the chance to admire a whole range of vehicles and chat to their owners about their projects.
Spectators welcome 10am to 2pm, with entry still just $2 per adult and $1 per child with all proceeds to CanAssist and local charities.
The alternate venue in case of inclement conditions is the Lawler Street carpark.
