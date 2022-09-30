An escalating road toll and a number of examples of significant road-related trauma in the Central West in the last month have led to renewed pleas for caution from the police.
Across regional NSW, 154 people have been killed on roads in the bush. That's up from 139 at the same time in 2021.
They're figures mirrored across the entire state, too, with the NSW road toll sitting at 219 people heading into October 1. At the same time last year, that figure sat at 195.
Two weeks ago, three people were killed on the same evening, in two separate accidents, across the Central West. Multiple others, including children, were injured in one of the crashes, too.
Ahead of the October long weekend - with double demerits starting at 12.01am on Friday morning and running until 11.59pm on Monday, October 3 - NSW Police are urging motorists to stay alert, plan ahead, and take care on the road.
Acting Assistant Commissioner and Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander Trent King said high patrol officers will be targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, mobile phone use, and other traffic offences.
"We've sadly seen a number of examples recently of significant road-related trauma," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"Holidays are for families and friends to spend time together safely, so we are pleading with motorists to help prevent further trauma by taking a few extra steps to ensure they plan ahead and manage their trips.
"This means not driving while you are tired, remembering to take breaks, not driving too fast, knowing the conditions, and refraining from alcohol and drug use if you're getting behind the wheel," Acting Assistant Commissioner King said.
"Police will be out in force across the state, so those who do the wrong thing can expect to be caught."
