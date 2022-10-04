Forbes Advocate

New mentors ready to help First Nations people strengthen financial literacy

October 4 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CatholicCare Wilcannia-Forbes financial counsellor intern Shardai Charters, and colleagues (second right) Jacqueline Coe and (right) Kyle Nixon-Croaker complete the training led by Jordy Dwyer from First Nations Foundation (second left) to become My Money Dream mentors. Picture supplied

Aboriginal people in western NSW seeking to build up their financial well-being and security need not do it alone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.