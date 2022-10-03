In what was a first for the Forbes 'Bowlie' last weekend's staging the $4000 Ben Hall Open Pairs is being described as extremely successful and a pointed to the future.
"Not a problem at all, everything went off perfectly with 13 away teams coming for the tournament with ladies and men all mixing to play," Rob Priest from the tournament committee said.
His words were echoed by Forbes club favourite and co-winner, Lindsay Willding who was partnered Tony Dicks from the Central Coast.
"This is the first time I have played with him in about 10 years after we had success on the coast. It is good to be back on the green with him," Lindsay said.
"This has been a great weekend and I thank all the sponsors, the players who have travelled and I must thank my wife Lynnie for putting up with me. This has been a highly successful tournament," a jovial Lindsay added.
Along with visiting players local members made up the field of 28 pairs, a maximum for the two greens in play on Saturday and Sunday.
"We had players of all ages competing including a 12-year-old from Manildra and 13-year-old girl from Parkes, the future of bowls," Rob said.
"Not only did the bowls go down well our thanks to all who contributed from the serving of lunches to the preparation of the greens, not a complaint at all. All our volunteers did a great job and thanks to them," Rob said.
Players attended from Dubbo, Wagga, Glenbrook, Parkes, Orange, Manildra, Hall, Southwell, Lake Cargelligo, Coonabarabran, Cowra, Grenfell, Yass, Tamworth, Newcastle and the Central Coast.
Overall results (Forbes unless stated) 1st Lindsay Willding, Tony Dicks (Central Coast), 2nd Robert (Pooch) Dukes, Tony Dukes (Yass), 3rd Adam Wallace (Tamworth), Anthony Ross (Newcastle), 4th Mel Wilson, Matt Sargent, 5th Matt Hooper and Cooper Fletcher (Manildra), 6th Bruce Williams, Pod Phillips (Coonabarabran), 7th Christian West, Bert Bayley, 8th Rod Hodge and Pat Purnell (Hillbilly, Vic/NSW combination).
OTHER BOWLS AS USUAL
MAJOR PAIRS - It's hard to give away any 'capacity' score in bowls but giving away eight on end two is almost impossible to peg back when it comes to a major event on the green. Yet they did. We're talking about lead Paul Baker and skip Scotty McKellar who went down 22-17 to Alf Davies and Christian West in their scheduled 21 ends Major Pairs game last Friday.
Despite the early lead (8-1 after two) Alf and Christian knew they were in for a game until the end, but looked good leading 15-5 after eight then 17-8 after 11. Paul and Scotty kept fighting to have the score 21-16 with two ends remaining but were unable to dominate those last two ends.
In another Major Pairs game on Friday supporters saw the future of the sport here in Forbes with a young all-round talent in Joe Nicholson leading for his father Jeff almost pulling off a commendable win over the experienced and highly rated pairing of Greg Gunn and Spro (Brian) Asimus.
As Greg commented after in winning 18-15, 'that was a really good game and Joe played exceptionally well. They gave it to us and the result could have gone either way'.
The score reflect that statement, even allowing for Greg and Spro to always have their nose in front or even, 7-4 after seven, 11-10 after 14, even at 14-all after 17 then 15-all with two ends remaining. A single and two ended the scoring.
In the first semi final the Gunn/Asimus pairing play Booza Bolam and Peter Besgove while the other semi features the Davies/West pairing awaiting the winner of the Glenn Kearney/Bruce Williams result against Viv Russell and Bert Bayley.
SOCIAL BOWLS - A splattering of rain did not deter 10 social bowlers on Wednesday who did however pull up stumps after early due to the wet to enjoy the warmth of the club.
While no card draw winners were announced there were was still bragging rights over drinks, none more so from Noel Jolliffe, Barry White and Barry Shine who came from 10-0 down to win 15-12 in 10 ends over Geoff Coles, Kerry Dunstan and Lyall Strudwick.
Next door the colourful Cherie Vincent and John Gorton had all the answers winning 16-8 in 12 ends over Ray Dunstan and Trevor Currey. They led 7-4 at half time.
By the looks of support the Sunday morning social bowlers were 'on fire' with two games played. In a game of triples Grahame Reilly, Tara-Lee Shaw and Bob McGinty blitzed the threesome of John Cutler, Peter Besgrove and Geoff Coles 15-6 in 12 ends after only leading 5-3 after six dominating the last six 10-3.
In pairs Gary Reilly and Paul Baker won 18-15 in 16 ends over Jamie Dukes and Rob Priest coming from behind after the score was 7-10 after eight.
FROM THE LOCKER - Former rugby league great John Cutler has taken to bowls like a duck to water and come Sunday October 16 is in charge of the Can-Assist Bowls Day, He invites all to come and enjoy a day on the greens while supporting a much appreciated charity.
"Make up a family team or join your mates, male or female it doesn't matter. It's all for Can-Assist and every family is sure to know of their support," he said.
Known as the Peter 'Cork' Corliss and John 'Bule' Acheson day play will be triples at $75 per team with names in by 9.30am for a 10am start. Boys For The Bush will supply lunch, a pig on the spit, while non bowlers will be welcome with $15 for lunch. Presentations and raffle on the day.
In a lead-up to the bowls charity sponsor, the Vanderberg Hotel, will hold a greet and meet day on Saturday October 15. 'The Van' will also be sponsoring the sale of t-shirts, men and ladies in all sizes. For more information contact Mr Cutler on 0459 034 274.
Know anyone who can pull a beer? If so get them to contact Jeff Nicholson at the club now, he needs staff urgently. Contact the club in person or by phone on 6852 1499.
Nominations still called for for Major Singles. Who will be best in the club for season 2022? Another date to keep in mind, the Don Drabsch Memorial, Saturday October 29. Play will be 3-bowls pairs for prize-money of $4000. For more contact Scooter Andrews or the club.
Remember social competition bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning while recently many are using Friday afternoon for a social roll before catching up in the club for that end of week get-together. Pool comp Friday nights with names in by 6.30pm for draw and start at 7pm.
Membership of the 'Bowlie' now open, $10 social member; $35 bowling member and $120 for full member of Bowls NSW. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499
