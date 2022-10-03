Forbes Advocate

Forbes junior Charlie Staines scores for Penrith Panthers in NRL grand final win

By Andrew Fisher and Nick Guthrie
Updated October 3 2022 - 3:47am, first published 2:23am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forbes junior Charlie Staines celebrates after scoring for Penrith in the NRL grand final. Picture by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"It's just surreal," proud father Shayne Staines said on Monday after the previous night watching his son Charlie wrestle his way over to score in the 59th minute for the Penrith Panthers in the NRL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.