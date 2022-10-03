Forbes Advocate

$730,000 Lotto win a perfect start to a Sunday for Forbes woman

Updated October 3 2022 - 10:24pm, first published 10:17pm
A Forbes woman's Sunday was turned upside down after she checked her Saturday Lotto ticket in the early hours of the morning and discovered she'd scored a sensational $730,000.

