An awesome day out at the Canola Cup

By Judy Smith
October 5 2022 - 3:08am
The Carnival of Cups, Canola Cup Day at Eugowra Paceway on Monday, turned on spectacular weather along with a multitude of events and Harness Racing for all members of the family to enjoy.

