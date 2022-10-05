An awesome day out at the Canola Cup

The Carnival of Cups, Canola Cup Day at Eugowra Paceway on Monday, turned on spectacular weather along with a multitude of events and Harness Racing for all members of the family to enjoy.
The massive crowd had so much to enjoy aside from the actual Harness Racing- which was all free, including entry, the dodge-em -cars, face painting, market stalls, mini trotters, Pooka the balloon sculpturer, jumping castle, Fashions on the Field, Dash for Cash, Bouncing Ponies, carriage rides and the impressive VIP Marquee was a big hit being so close to all the action.
Secretary Jodie Greenhalgh, said it was hard to estimate the actual number of people because of the free entry, but she knew that it was at least double to any number they have had in attendance before.
Jodie declared it the best Canola Cup event in the 22 years history of the event.
The day was advertised as a family fun day and families were certainly present and enjoying the day. Following the nine-race programme the great music by Colin Hewett started and continued on until 8.00pm.
The young children and those young at heart got into the swing of the fun races at the end of the day.
One new event this year was the John Greenhalgh Memorial which paid tribute to the late John Greenhalgh who passed away on 9th September 2021.
John lived and breathed Eugowra Harness Racing and was one of the most dedicated committee members, President and Life Member for over 30 years.
There was a large group of Greenhalgh family members and also friends who were present for this event. John's brother Colin presented the trophy to Wayne Loader, the owner of the winning horse Shoulda Passed.
Fashions on the Field saw Michelle Meyers of Mudgee declared Canola Cup Queen and Trevor of Canberra the Canola Cup King.
Jodie was hoping that the attractions on the day would be enough to entice all the new people in our community to come back again next year.
The day was 'top shelf' as Barry Matthew would say. BIG congratulations to the hard-working Secretary Jodie and her organisational skills, and to the very hard-working committee and their volunteers.
