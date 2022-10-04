Chevrolets roll in to town

Vintage and Veteran Chevrolet Club of Australia, was based in Forbes for a week for their 55th Anniversary, when about 50 of their cars and occupants made a visit to Eugowra on Thursday of last week.
The cars were from the era 1915 to 1994.
The group hold their rally each two years in different towns of NSW. The cars and their owners had travelled from all over NSW, WA, Qld and Victoria.
During their time in Eugowra they enjoyed morning tea at the CWA Rooms, taking in a guided walking tour of the Murals, visiting the Museum and getting their retail therapy from the different shops in town.
From Eugowra the group were travelling to Gooloogong for lunch in the Log Cabin Hall.
Robert Gosper of Eugowra is a member of this Chevrolet Car Club and drove his 1987 El Camino Conquista, which was made in the USA in the last year of this vehicle being built.
On 14th October Robert is travelling to Busselton in WA, for the Indian Pacific Canon Ball Drive to Merimbula in NSW, and arriving on 27th October.
This is a motor bike event and is raising money for the Royal Flying Doctor5 Service.
We have had an influx of car clubs visiting in recent weeks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.