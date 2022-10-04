Forbes Advocate

Chevrolets roll in to town

By Judy Smith
Updated October 4 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 9:26pm
Vintage and Veteran Chevrolet Club of Australia, was based in Forbes for a week for their 55th Anniversary, when about 50 of their cars and occupants made a visit to Eugowra on Thursday of last week.

