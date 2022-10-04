Five races at Forbes on Saturday

Forbes Jockey Club will hold a five race meeting this Saturday, weather permitting.
The club received 82 nominations for the meeting with acceptances to be declared today, Thursday.
Local trainers with runners nominated for the meeting include:
Dennis Bush with Yeas and Nays, Wodger and Hitman. Barry Molloy with Disconcerted and Peter KIrby with Bella Days, Thetis and Miss Charlie.
In other racing Dubbo trainer Connie Greig, who has qualified seven horses for the $50,000 Picnic Championship Final at the Coonamble Cup meeting on Sunday, had a winning double with two other members of her team on Sunday at Nyngan Picnics.
Individualist and Hemsted were both ridden by Leandro Ribeiro for Connie Greig and the Sydney based jockey also won on Jackal for Gilgandra trainer Bryan Dixon.
Magic Smile and Sin City Belle set the pace in the 1100 metres Scott Parry Contracting Class 1 Handicap before Individualist (Leandro Ribeiro, $3.20) took the lead and won by a long neck from the strong finishing Bella (Michael Gray, $5) and Magic Smile (Will Stanley, $2.80 favourite).
Third early, Hemsted (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.80) led for home and shot away for an over six lengths win from stablemate Equilibrium (John Wilson, $8) and Hamoon Sweetheart (Emily Waters, $2.20 favourite) in the 1400 metres Nyngan RSL Open Trophy Handicap.
Jackal ($2 favourite) the other leg of the Ribeiro treble, shook off joint leader Rebel Lilly (Ricky Blewitt, $8) and raced away to beat that horse by over nine lengths with Run Callan Run (Will Stanley, $3.50) third in the 1200 metres Neill Earthmoving Class B Handicap.
Local trainer Greg O'Neill landed the quinella in the 1100 metres Neill Mining & Crushing Maiden Plate when Outback Cod (Ricky Blewitt, $6) led all the way to score by a length from Mr Penfold (Michael Gray, $4) with three lengths to third placed Golden Maid (John Wilson, $4).
Greg O'Neill missed the chance for a winning double when Hoffy's Dream ($2.20) lost the rider Michael Gray soon after the start of the race won by Jackal.
Well ridden by Bathurst jockey Will Stanley, the Karen Lunn, Dubbo trained Joint Factor ($3.50) tracked the leaders then gained an inside run to win the MK & D Bright Transport Class B Handicap by three lengths from Bavarian Watts (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.50) with Galleries Supreme (Ricky Blewitt, $1.70 favourite) a distant third.
In a good day for Dubbo stables, the Clint Lundholm trained In The Road (Emily Waters, $2.40 favourite) reached the lead turning for home and won the 900 metres Laneways Contracting Class B Handicap by over two lengths from Rubicon River (Will Stanley, $3) and Just Too Sweet (Leandro Ribeiro, $2.60).
Not originally scheduled, the Picnic meeting at Nyngan was organised at short notice following the wet weather abandonment of several recent meetings,
