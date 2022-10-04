Forbes Advocate

Five races at Forbes on Saturday

By Andrew Fisher and Colin Hodges
Updated October 5 2022 - 12:08am, first published October 4 2022 - 11:57pm
Forbes Jockey Club will hold a five race meeting this Saturday, weather permitting.

