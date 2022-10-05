Biodiversity workshops rescheduled

We are all pretty used to having to re-schedule events. Our Biodiversity in Action - from the ground up workshops have been rescheduled!
The workshops will be held on Thursday, October 27 in Parkes, with the first workshop, running between 9am and 12pm (including morning tea and lunch) having a focus seed collection and local plant species identification.
The afternoon workshop will be held in the field between 12.30pm and 4.00pm (lunch available from 12.00pm), and will offer insight into the processes and services that various organisms provide eg fungi (wood rotting, mycelium), fallen timber, leaf and seed litter etc on and in the ground, the importance of groundcover, shrubs and trees, birds and pollination etc.
This will also be an opportunity to use the information from the morning workshop in the field.
Mikla Lewis is well known to many in the Landcare sphere, she was awarded the Australian Government Individual Landcarer Award in 2017.
Mikla, a woman of many talents, founded WIRES in 1986 and is a passionate volunteer.
We are also fortunate to have members of the National Parks Association Lachlan Valley Branch with us and will be undertaking a biodiversity survey on the day.
The training will provide information on basic plant identification, including where you are likely to find certain species, what species are prominent in our local area, when is the appropriate time for gathering seed, gathering processes, sorting processes and storage.
These workshops are part of the Central West Landcare Region Protecting Precious Patches Project and is possible as a result of the Landcare NSW and the NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust (BCT) co-managed and community-guided program, Partnering in Private Land Conservation Program aims to work collaboratively to build understanding and skills regarding biodiversity, educate private landholders on conservation efforts, and increase participation in private land conservation.
We also welcome Thomas Munro, from the Biodiversity Conservation Trust to speak with us about current projects that are being run by the BCT including Private Land Conservation (PLC) agreements.
Morning tea and lunch will be provided. Please indicate in your booking if you have any special dietary requirements.
Bookings have been re-scheduled via sticky tickets, so please book in for one or both workshops.
Links are also on our website or via facebook.
