Cameron Greenhalgh, the mastermind behind so much of the Forbes Magpies' success in the past decade, has confirmed he won't be in the coach's role in 2023.
After playing a key role behind the scenes as assistant to captain-coach Jake Grace when Forbes won the 2016 and 2018 titles, it was Greenhalgh who led the Magpies to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership crown this year.
He's one of the most respected coaches in the region but he said the time was right to take a break and let a fresh voice lead the club.
"I think the boys are sick of me getting into them so I think they need someone new," coach Cameron Greenhalgh said.
"They're great young fellas and I've had a lot to do with them for a long time. I don't want to ruin the relationships I've built over the last few years by getting too old and cranky.
Two of those experienced players who have grown up into what outgoing-coach Greenhalgh describes as "dominant first graders" are shaping as the ones to take on the top job.
New leaders are yet to be confirmed at Forbes for 2023 but Greenhalgh revealed his son Nick and star fullback Mitch Andrews are potential co-coaches.
"There's a couple of boys who could step up," he said.
While the pair would take on the job with no senior coaching experience, they are two of the top players in the Western Rams region.
Mitch Andrews is the only Western player to make the NSW Country squad the past two years while Greenhalgh is a former NSW Country player, the current Rams halfback, and someone who has also won a premiership while playing for Shoalhaven on the south coast.
The coaching situation is set to be one of a number of changes at Forbes next year, after three-time premiership hero Jake Grace announced his retirement and more could follow while Jake Haddrill is likely to return home to Condobolin.
If it is a younger Greenhalgh and Andrews in charge next year, or someone else entirely different, they will still have some experience to lean on.
While Cameron Greenhalgh might have finished up as head coach, he'll still be around the club and will have a huge amount of interest in the Magpies given sons Nick and Connor remain in the squad.
The plan was originally to step down as coach after the 2021 season but given the Magpies struggled that year and 2022 brought about the introduction of the western-wide Peter McDonald Premiership, Greenhalgh stayed on.
It proved the right choice, as Forbes downed Dubbo CYMS in the grand final to secure a seventh premiership win in the top grade in the past seven years.
"It was a bit of a plan.
"It takes a fair bit out of you," Greeenhalgh said of giving up the job.
"I'll miss it but I'll be about and helping out with whatever I do and I've got a couple boys playing.
"It is tough but you've got to move on and you can't do it forever."
Greenhalgh might not be lost to coaching next year as he could remain as Western Rams mentor for the Country Championships.
Negotiations with Western are happening now and while Greenhalgh has had the job since 2020, he's seeking some assurances about player availability before he commits to going around again.
"Player eligibility is high on the agenda.
"Blokes have got to start putting their hands up because we're a very strong competition," he said.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
