Forbes Advocate

Strategy to secure Lachlan's water future on public display

Updated October 6 2022 - 3:20am, first published 3:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strategy to secure Lachlan's water future on public display

The Forbes community is invited to have its say on the draft Lachlan Regional Water Strategy, a plan aimed at delivering a reliable, sustainable and resilient water supply for towns and communities including Cowra, Parkes, and Young, and the industries that support the region's economy, over the next two decades and beyond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.