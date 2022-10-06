Forbes Advocate

'Stay informed' advice issued to Forbes ahead of predicted rise to Lachlan River

Christine Little
By Christine Little
October 6 2022 - 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 'stay informed' advice warning has been issued to people in Forbes ahead of predicted minor flooding on the Lachlan River. File picture

The NSW SES has issued a 'stay informed' advice warning to people in Forbes following predicted widespread minor flooding on the Lachlan River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.