The NSW SES has issued a 'stay informed' advice warning to people in Forbes following predicted widespread minor flooding on the Lachlan River.
The alert particularly targets land owners and farmers adjacent to rivers and creeks who should monitor river levels and the weather, and low lying areas adjacent to the river that may be flooded.
People in the low lying areas have been encouraged to move away from the river.
The SES has advised people should stay informed by monitoring warnings issued by the SES on their website and Facebook page, listening to your local ABC radio station and checking the latest weather information from the Bureau of Meteorology online.
Here's what the SES is expecting.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises river levels are peaking at Forbes with minor flooding.
The flood peak is approaching Cottons Weir, where river levels are likely to peak later Thursday with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is currently at 8.93 metres and peaking with minor flooding.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may peak near 5.2 metres Thursday evening with minor flooding.
The SES has also said that based on predictions from the BoM, landowners and farmers near the river and creeks, and in the low lying areas may be impacted by dangerous floodwaters.
If you have a home and/or business emergency plan, review it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate.
Consider the consequences of road and bridge closures, and water over roads and make alternate arrangements for work, children, and travel.
Obey all signs about road closures and instructions from emergency services. Never drive, walk, ride through, play or swim in flood water - it is dangerous, toxic, and may void your car insurance. If it's flooded, forget it. Fines may apply.
Avoid storm drains and pipes, ditches, ravines, creeks, and rivers.
People in areas likely to be impacted by flooding should raise their assets, including waste and chemical containers above expected flood heights.
Share this information with family, friends, and neighbours and help others prepare where possible.
If you are likely to be isolated due to flooding, stock up on essential items now. Farmers should consider moving pumps and farm equipment to higher ground. The safest option is to evacuate as early as possible to avoid additional hazards. Do not wait until the last minute.
Companion animals and livestock should be relocated to higher ground that will not become an island.
Check road closures at www.livetraffic.com.au or 132 701 or Forbes Shire Council.
Contact your Local Land Services Office for rural animal and livestock assistance at www.lls.nsw.gov.au or call 1300 795 299.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.