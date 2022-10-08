Stay informed: BOM warns of moderate flood potential for Forbes

Moderate flooding is possible from Sunday into next week, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.
Combined flows from the Boorowa, Mandagery and Belubula systems and releases from Wyangala dam are expected to cause renewed river level rises at Nanami and Forbes, the BOM's Saturday flood bulletin for the Lachlan River says.
Rainfall over the past several days and weeks has caused prolonged flooding along the Lachlan River and its tributaries, major flooding continues through the lower reaches.
On Thursday, the NSW SES issued a "stay informed" advisory for Forbes with more rain forecast.
Saturday's Lachlan River flood bulletin advises moderate flooding is possible at Nanami and Forbes. Moderate flooding is occurring at Jemalong. Minor flooding is occurring at Cottons Weir.
The Lachlan River at Nanami is currently at 7.66 metres and steady, with minor flooding. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Nanami may reach the moderate flood level (9.70m) during Sunday.
The Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is currently at 8.17 metres and steady, below minor. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge may exceed the minor flood level (8.80 m) overnight Saturday into Sunday. Further rises to the moderate flood level (9.50m) are possible from Monday.
The Lachlan River at Cottons Weir is currently at 4.23 metres and steady, with minor flooding. With forecast rainfall, the Lachlan River at Cottons Weir may exceed the moderate flood level (5.30 m) from Monday.
The Lachlan River at Jemalong Weir Downstream is likely to remain near 7.60 metres through to the end of the week, with moderate flooding.
River heights as of Saturday morning:
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.