Stay informed: BOM warns of moderate flood potential for Forbes

Updated October 8 2022 - 7:42am, first published 2:54am
The drenching continues with the Bureau of Meteorology advising Forbes residents to stay up to date with weather warnings.

Moderate flooding is possible from Sunday into next week, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.

