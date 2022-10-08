Forbes Advocate
Updated: BOM warns of 'near major' flood potential for Forbes

Updated October 9 2022 - 7:06am, first published October 8 2022 - 2:54am
The drenching continues with the Bureau of Meteorology advising Forbes residents to stay up to date with weather warnings.

The Lachlan River could near the major flood level at Forbes this Tuesday, the Bureau of Meteorology is warning.

Local News

