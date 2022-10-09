'Prepare to evacuate' issued for parts of South Forbes with flooding expected

The NSW SES is advising residents in some low-lying areas of Forbes to prepare to evacuate with 'dangerous moderate flooding' predicted, in a "watch and act" issued by NSW SES on Sunday afternoon.
Residents of the following streets should monitor the current flood predictions and be prepared to evacuate if the NSW SES advises:
NSW SES says residents should prepare to stay with family or friends, or make accommodation arrangements.
"If you remain in the area, you may become trapped without power, water and other essential services," the SES statement says.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (8.80 m) around 03:00 pm Sunday.
The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (9.50 m) Monday morning and may reach around 10.30 metres Tuesday morning with moderate flooding.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, floodwaters may impact low-lying roads.
The SES advises you should:
If you have a Home and/or Business Emergency Plan, use it now. Otherwise, have a conversation and plan for what you will do and take with you if you need to evacuate. Have your mobile phone close and pack your charger, battery-powered radio, medicine, rain gear, warm clothes, blankets, baby and pet items, water, food, torch, something to attract attention, and valuables like photos and insurance or banking records. Wear enclosed shoes and pack warm clothes for at least three days to manage unseasonably cool conditions.
For more information:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
Forbes remains on a "watch and act" warning with the advice not to enter floodwater.
Based on predictions from the Bureau of Meteorology, they advise:
