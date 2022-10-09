Forbes Advocate
'Prepare to evacuate' issued for parts of South Forbes with flooding expected

Updated October 9 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:14am
Picture by NSW State Emergency Service.

The NSW SES is advising residents in some low-lying areas of Forbes to prepare to evacuate with 'dangerous moderate flooding' predicted, in a "watch and act" issued by NSW SES on Sunday afternoon.

