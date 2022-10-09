Forbes Advocate
Prepare to isolate: SES advice for areas upstream, downstream of Forbes

Updated October 9 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:48am
Residents in some areas upstream and downstream of Forbes have been advised to prepare for isolation due to flooding. File picture from 2021 floods

Areas upstream and downstream of Forbes are being advised to prepare for isolation by midday Monday due to predictions the Lachlan River will continue to rise and cut off road access.

