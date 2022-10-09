Prepare to isolate: SES advice for areas upstream, downstream of Forbes

Areas upstream and downstream of Forbes are being advised to prepare for isolation by midday Monday due to predictions the Lachlan River will continue to rise and cut off road access.
The advisory, issued Sunday afternoon, applies to the following areas upstream of Forbes:
An advisory was also issued to the following areas downstream of Forbes:
Residents of these areas are advised to monitor the situation and prepare to be isolated by floodwater.
A separate warning to some residents of South Forbes to prepare to evacuate has also been issued.
"You may be trapped without power, water, and other essential services and it may be too dangerous for NSW SES to rescue you," the SES statement says.
The Bureau of Meteorology advises the Lachlan River at Forbes Iron Bridge is likely to exceed the minor flood level (8.80 m) around 03:00 pm Sunday. The river level may exceed the moderate flood level (9.50 m) Monday morning and may reach around 10.30 metres Tuesday morning with moderate flooding.
The NSW SES advises:
For more information:
For emergency help in floods and storms, call the NSW State Emergency Service on 132 500. In life threatening situations, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
