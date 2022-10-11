Forbes Advocate

Lachlan 14s make strong start to summer with Max Shepherd Shield campaign

October 11 2022 - 7:00pm
Our Lachlan Junior cricketers have made a strong start to their summer, mounting a strong campaign for the 2022 Max Shepherd Shield in Dubbo.

