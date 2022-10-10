Forbes Advocate

Club hopes for 'blooming' good display as Spring Flower and Rose Show returns

By Elvy Quirk, Forbes Garden Club
October 10 2022 - 7:30pm
These spectacular blooms were just a few of those on display at the last Spring Rose and Flower Show. Picture by Elvy Quirk

The third Biennial Spring and Rose show will be held at Club Forbes this Saturday, October 15.

