Club hopes for 'blooming' good display as Spring Flower and Rose Show returns

The third Biennial Spring and Rose show will be held at Club Forbes this Saturday, October 15.
Entries will be accepted on Friday, October 14, between 3pm and 4pm or on Saturday morning from 7.30 am to 9.30 am.
As COVID has cancelled a lot of events in the last two years we would like to try and make this a bloomin' success.
So please make an entry to help us make a really good show.
Pansies are better picked when dry - early in the morning sometimes the dew can stain the petals.
Do not add anything to water - as long as flowers have a good drink when they are picked.
Judges look for different things with flowers, not always size. Symmetry is important, an even shape - same both sides and blemish free.
Flowers must look at you - arrange them in a container then pack around the top of container with paper towel or the like to make sure they stand upright.
The show will be open to the public on Saturday 15th October from 1.30 pm to 4.30 pm.
Admission $2.
We would like to see you there.
