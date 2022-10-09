A tow truck driver who was transporting a tractor that lost its roof and landed into oncoming traffic on the Newell Highway, has escaped further penalty in court.
Richard William Haynes of Calarie Road, Forbes pleaded guilty in Parkes Local Court on September 8 to driving a heavy vehicle not complying with loading requirements - severe risk.
The court heard that a tractor needed to be taken to Dubbo, and Haynes, who has held a heavy vehicle licence for more than 40 years and a tow truck licence for five, loaded the tractor, winched it and secured it.
"But the roof wasn't secured," the 68-year-old's solicitor Ben Ward said.
According to police documents tendered in court, the blue 2015 New Holland tractor had been damaged in an accident and was being transported to an auction in Dubbo the morning of June 22 this year.
Haynes was unaware the roof wasn't secure.
He was driving three kilometres north of Alectown on the Newell Highway at 95km/h in a 110km/h speed zone about 12.30pm when the roof of the tractor dismounted and fell into the path of a south-bound car.
The car swerved onto the wrong side of the road before facing a northerly direction, the tractor's roof coming to rest on the side of the road in the southbound lane.
The roof was substantially damaged as was the front of the car, which couldn't be driven and had to be towed from the scene.
Haynes stopped and turned the truck around to assist the driver of the car and police were contacted.
Police said Haynes admitted he loaded the tractor and it "appeared the tractor itself was correctly chained from all four sides... [But] there was no restraint mechanism whatsoever to secure the roof to the tractor".
Police found three bolts in the console of the tractor that appeared were used to secure the roof.
They also noticed the tractor was facing forward on the rear of the tow truck and the front windscreen was also damaged prior to loading.
"This would have caused the airflow to lift the roof from the tractor," the report said.
"Under the chain-of-responsibility legislation, incorporated with Heavy Vehicle National Law NSW, the accused's awareness that the tractor was damaged prior to loading and the fact he did not make any effort to check the load makes him a responsibly entity."
Mr Ward told the court it was fortunate no one was injured.
"It wasn't something like he'd been in the tractor and he's seen the roof was coming off," he said of Haynes.
"He should have inspected that all of the tractor was secured."
Mr Ward asked Magistrate Brett Thomas to consider the length of time Haynes has held a licence in his sentencing.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Donna Rayner said "in essence" she didn't disagree with Mr Ward and his client thinking he didn't need to check the roof.
"The difficulty overall though, the reason why these laws are in place and so stringent is for the general deterrence for the general public," she said.
"But if you remember a similar incident occurred because of an unsecured load, and a life was lost."
Magistrate Thomas told the court that inspecting the roof of a secured tractor wasn't "something you would have to think he'd have to do".
"The potential of this being more serious than it was, that becomes the issue and that's what I have to deal with," he told Haynes.
Magistrate Thomas took into consideration Haynes' good driving record before convicting him but with no further penalty.
