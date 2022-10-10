Forbes Advocate

Platypi shine in NSW Country's Australian Rugby Shield campaign

Updated October 11 2022 - 9:15am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:59pm
Platypi Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo have been at the centre of a successful NSW Country campaign, the Cockatoos narrow runners-up in the Australian Rugby Shield after a hard-fought grand final.

Local News

