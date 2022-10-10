Platypi shine in NSW Country's Australian Rugby Shield campaign

Platypi Charlie French and Mahe Fangupo have been at the centre of a successful NSW Country campaign, the Cockatoos narrow runners-up in the Australian Rugby Shield after a hard-fought grand final.
The Cockatoos progressed undefeated to the final, and both French and Fangupo donned the representative gold and black for the match against the ACT / Southern NSW Griffins at Adelaide's Woodville Oval.
The Griffins put first points on the board but the Cockatoos fought back - with tries to Fangupo as well as Parkes' Dan Ryan - but at full time the score read 31 - 34 in favour of the Griffins.
"It was a true final," French reflected.
"We weathered them well and were narrowly behind at half time with the feeling that we were in with a good chance of winning the game.
"We were dangerous in attack in the middle of the field and opened them up."
A few missed penalties saw the Cockatoos behind for the back end of the second half - and they couldn't make those points up.
"It was a disappointing end to a fantastic Cockatoos' campaign but in rugby there has to be a winner and loser," French said.
He did have the thrill of holding aloft the Battle of the Borders Cup after captaining NSW Country to victory over Queensland Country Heelers in another hotly-contested feature of the tournament.
"Captaining the side against Queensland Country was a huge honor and career highlight," French said.
NSW got away to a cracking start in the contest, dominating the scrum and setting a platform for the backs to work their magic.
Eli Sinoti and Fillisno Pauta were particularly dangerous, cutting through the Queensland Country back line as NSW claimed the Cup for only the second time since French first earned his Cockatoos' jersey in 2016.
"Retaining the battle of the Border Cup was a great achievement for the team, Queensland have historically been our biggest rival," he said.
The two Forbes representatives were among the experienced players on the 28-man squad that travelled to Adelaide, with Central West Rugby well represented.
French and Fangupo lined up alongside experienced Cockatoos Dan Ryan and Fillisoni Pauta, and returning Peter Fitzsimmons and Josh Tremain.
"The squad bonded extremely well and this lead to our success on the field," French said.
"Fifteen of the 28 players made their debut for the Cockatoos in Adelaide, meaning a good mix of old and new faces."
Among the debutantes were Bathurst's Joe Nash, who's been working towards the jersey for a long time, Damo Michael who put in an outstanding performance at the Country Championships in June, and Ratu Roko.
It was an emotional end to NSW and Illawarra legend Paul Tuala's rugby career and he presented the jerseys to the players.
"Pauli has been a mainstay in the Cockatoos since 2013," French said.
"A former captain and Will Tanner medalist, he's done so much for NSW Country on and off the field. He will be missed but will leave a strong legacy behind."
The Cockatoos also defeated Tasmani 55-10 and accounted for the Queensland Outback Barbarians 25-14.
